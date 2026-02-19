Jasmin’s Story: From Fear to Faith

A Fragile Beginning

Jasmin is a girl with bright eyes and a heart full of faith. She is a pupil at the House for Women Centre, a place of refuge established with the support of the Orphan’s Promise Project. Her life story is a powerful testimony of how love, care, and prayer can transform pain and loneliness into hope and joy.

Jasmin’s parents never lived together. She was born when they were still teenagers and unable to care for her. The responsibility for raising her fell to her grandmother, but instead of warmth and protection, Jasmin experienced neglect and fear.