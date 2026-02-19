Jasmin’s Story: From Fear to Faith

A Fragile Beginning
Jasmin is a girl with bright eyes and a heart full of faith. She is a pupil at the House for Women Centre, a place of refuge established with the support of the Orphan’s Promise Project. Her life story is a powerful testimony of how love, care, and prayer can transform pain and loneliness into hope and joy.
Jasmin’s parents never lived together. She was born when they were still teenagers and unable to care for her. The responsibility for raising her fell to her grandmother, but instead of warmth and protection, Jasmin experienced neglect and fear.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Her biological father loved his daughter deeply and could not remain indifferent to her suffering. Although he lacked the means to provide for her himself, he made a courageous decision that changed her life forever. When Jasmin was about two years old, he brought her to the House for Women, hoping she would finally find safety and care.
The House for Women exists to provide women and children with temporary shelter, helping them overcome life’s hardships, rediscover their dignity, and become full members of society. Residents receive warm accommodation, nutritious meals, and round-the-clock care. Staff members and volunteers replace parental love – comforting, feeding, and protecting the children as if they were their own.
Located in a Muslim country, the Centre also gently and faithfully shares the Gospel. Through words and actions, the staff show residents the love of Jesus and teach the importance of trusting God.
When Jasmin first arrived, she was fragile and terrified. She feared strangers – especially men – avoided communication, and cried constantly. Her health was poor: she had a weak immune system, was underweight, and could not tolerate most medications. She was afraid of injections, screamed at night from leg pain, and was deeply afraid of darkness and loneliness.
One of the Centre’s workers became Jasmin’s lifeline, staying close to her at all times – even sleeping beside her so she would feel safe. At first, Jasmin remained withdrawn, unsure whether love could be trusted.
At the House for Women, Jasmin was surrounded by prayer and compassion. Volunteers prayed continually for her healing – both physical and emotional. With patience and care, they supported her through treatment that included massage, vitamins, and a fortified diet.
Slowly, a miracle unfolded. Jasmin began to open her heart. Fear gave way to trust, tears to laughter. She started playing with other children, sleeping peacefully through the night, and smiling with a new light in her eyes.
Today, Jasmin is a lively second grader – energetic, quick-witted, and full of joy. She loves Sunday school, where she has many friends and eagerly learns about Jesus. From an early age, her heart has been shaped by faith.
“I know that sometimes I do the wrong thing, but Jesus loves me and forgives me,” Jasmin shares.
She sings in the children’s church choir, is kind and compassionate, and quickly prays for others who are sad or hurting. Jasmin excels in school, helps her classmates, and even teaches her younger cousin to be neat and tidy.
This summer, she attended a Christian camp and returned overflowing with excitement. “It was so cool there! Especially the Bible study – I learned so much new about God!”
Jasmin enjoys swimming, visiting the botanical garden, and riding the carousel in the park. Together with other children and a volunteer, she studies the Bible through a course called The Explorer. Her favourite parable is the story of the lost sheep:
“Jesus searches for us like a shepherd searches for a sheep, and He never leaves us,” she explains.
She dreams of becoming a chef and is already learning to cook simple meals. Her father visits often, helps with homework, and teaches her poems. She sees her mother less frequently, but prays for her constantly:
“I believe God will save my mother, and then we will be together forever,” she says with confidence.
Life at the House for Women has given Jasmin what she once lacked – family, love, healing, and faith. From a frightened and sick child, she has grown into a joyful, confident girl filled with dreams and kindness.
Although Jasmin still struggles with a weak immune system, the volunteers continue to pray for her health and invite partners to join them in prayer for her well-being and her mother.
The volunteers extend heartfelt thanks to Operation Blessing for supporting the House for Women. Because of this partnership, children like Jasmin can experience a safe childhood and look forward to a future filled with hope.