Handing on the Baton

It is with great excitement that I announce a significant transition within our ministry: Alisa Latty-Alleyne has been appointed as the new National Director for the United Kingdom and Ireland. As the Regional Director for Europe, I am confident that Alisa is the perfect choice to lead our operations in this vital region, allowing me to shift my focus towards developing our European and Australasian regions.

In light of this change, we have decided to establish CBN United Kingdom as an independent entity, focusing on the regions of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with aspirations to extend our reach into the Republic of Ireland in the coming years. We are enthusiastic about these developments and look forward to sharing our ambitious new goals with you in the coming weeks.

Alisa brings a wealth of experience and deep dedication to our ministry. Starting her journey with us three years ago, she has faithfully taken responsibilities in multiple areas and roles, culminating in leading our media, marketing, and Superbook initiatives simultaneously. Before joining our team, Alisa had an impressive corporate career, specialising in global strategy and change management, and leading teams across four continents. Her exceptional leadership and organisational skills make her an invaluable asset to our team.

In 2020, Alisa transitioned into ministry, leading the UK and Western Europe community department for CV Global, a digital evangelism ministry committed to equipping Christians and local churches in their evangelistic efforts. Her dedication to our mission and her proven track record make her an ideal candidate to lead our work in the United Kingdom.

Alisa’s personal journey is equally inspiring. Despite facing significant adversity, including the loss of her spouse in 2015, Alisa found strength and purpose in her Christian faith, leading her to pursue a career in ministry. Her story is a powerful testament to resilience, faith, and determination, motivating others to overcome their own challenges and follow their calling.

In addition to her new role, Alisa serves as a worship leader at Mosaic Church Coventry. She is married to Carlyle and has a son named Jacob. Her commitment to empowering others aligns perfectly with our mission of serving and uplifting communities.

As we begin this new chapter under Alisa’s leadership, we are grateful for our past and excited about our future. We are confident that Alisa’s vision, expertise, and unwavering faith will launch us to new heights, enabling us to continue spreading hope and love throughout the region.

Please join me in extending a warm welcome to Alisa Latty-Alleyne as the new National Director for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Together, we look forward to achieving even greater impact and transformation in the lives of those we serve.