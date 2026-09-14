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Faithfulness and Familiarity

Picture of Charmain Hibberd
Charmain Hibberd

September 14, 2026

Picture of Charmain Hibberd
Charmain Hibberd

September 14, 2026

purpose for today

Faithfulness and Familiarity

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” 

(Colossians 3:23, NIV) 

God often calls us to serve Him not through constant novelty, but through consistent obedience. 

Take a moment and read through Ecclesiastes 3:1-13. 

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

The Monday Morning Feeling

After a conference, holiday, breakthrough, answered prayer, or major life event, we often find ourselves returning to ordinary responsibilities: 

  • The same job 
  • The same household duties 
  • The same ministry tasks 
  • The same challenges 

 

The excitement fades, but the responsibilities remain. 

God Often Works Through Routine, Not Just Revival

When he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “Put out into deep water, and let down the nets for a catch.” Simon answered, “Master, we’ve worked hard all night and haven’t caught anything. But because you say so, I will let down the nets.”  

(Luke 5:4-5, NIV) 

Peter’s miracle happened while doing what he had done countless times before – fishing. 

The routine wasn’t the problem. The difference was Jesus’ presence within the routine. 

We can mistakenly think: 

  • Passion comes from new opportunities. 
  • Motivation comes from changing circumstances. 
  • Spiritual growth comes from extraordinary moments. 

 

But God frequently develops us through repeated faithfulness. 

Purpose Transforms Ordinary Responsibilities

Read Colossians 3:23 at the beginning of this blog again. 

The task may be the same, but the perspective can change. 

A parent changing nappies for their child. A teacher planning lessons for their students. A church volunteer serving every week at their local Church. An employee answering the same emails day after day. 

When done for God, ordinary tasks become acts of worship. 

Passion isn’t always found in the activity itself; it’s found in remembering why we do it. 

Protect Your First Love

Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken the love you had at first. Consider how far you have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first. If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place. 

(Revelation 2:4-5, NIV) 

The church in Ephesus was carrying out responsibilities well but had lost some of their affection for Christ. 

We can stay busy while slowly losing passion. 

Practical Ways to Rekindle Passion 

  • Spend time with God before serving Him. 
  • Reflect on answered prayers. 
  • Celebrate small victories. 
  • Remember how God first called you. 

Faithfulness Is Often More Valuable Than Excitement

Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. 

(Galatians 6:9, NIV) 

Passion comes and goes. 

Faithfulness remains. 

The heroes of faith weren’t always doing exciting things; they were often doing the right thing repeatedly over many years. 

A fire doesn’t stay bright because of one large log. It stays alive because fuel is consistently added. 

Likewise, spiritual passion is sustained through daily habits: 

  • Prayer 
  • Scripture 
  • Worship 
  • Obedience 

God Sees What Feels Repetitive

Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labour in the Lord is not in vain. 

(1 Corinthians 15:58, NIV) 

Sometimes routine feels unnoticed. 

Yet God values every act of obedience, even when it appears mundane. 

What feels repetitive to us may be deeply significant in God’s kingdom. 

The same responsibility can produce fresh impact when offered to God each day. 

Conclusion

Returning to the old routine doesn’t mean returning to a lesser purpose. 

The same responsibilities can carry fresh meaning when: 

  • We recognise God’s presence. 
  • We remember our purpose. 
  • We nurture our relationship with Christ. 
  • We choose faithfulness over feelings. 

Closing Challenge

Instead of asking: 

“How can I escape this routine?” 

Ask: 

“How can I encounter God within this routine?” 

Because often the greatest spiritual growth doesn’t happen in life’s highlights – but in the quiet faithfulness of ordinary days. 

More questions to ponder:

  • How do we maintain passion when nothing around us seems to have changed? 
  • Am I waiting for something new when God wants me to be faithful in what I already have? 
  • Have I become more focused on the task than the purpose behind it? 
  • Am I maintaining my relationship with Christ or merely maintaining my responsibilities? 
  • Am I chasing excitement or cultivating faithfulness? 
  • What responsibility has God entrusted to me that I need to view differently? 

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