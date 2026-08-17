When Productivity Becomes a Spiritual Problem

As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, he came to a village where a woman named Martha opened her home to him. She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!”
“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed – or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”
(Luke 10:38-42, NIV)
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Five simple verses – such a weighty lesson to learn.
Words like ‘distracted’, ‘work’ and ‘preparations’ are all too familiar in our hustle culture of the modern day. We rush through our agendas, ‘distracted’ by the ‘work’ and ‘preparations’ that fill our lives, often neglecting the One who is the Source of all things good and right and pure.
The question that begs is – are we too busy for God?
The story of Mary and Martha can sometimes be used to bash the ‘Martha-like’ people among us over the head and forcefully demand that we just sit down!
This is far too simplistic an approach to take!
I believe it is a misuse of the scriptures and the loving correction that Jesus brought to Martha that day.
Firstly, Jesus says Martha’s name twice.
This simple distinction meant that He was gently, and with great affection, trying to tenderly get Martha’s attention. Then and only then could He kindly speak to her heart.
Repeating someone’s name twice was a sign of endearment, and this little nuance is key to the approach Jesus took when talking to His beloved friend.
He did not address her in a frustrated tone of voice or manhandle her to sit at His feet; He simply offered her a better way. Mary’s way.
I heard a Christian wordsmith and poet recently encourage us that he had a great revelation when his own children were born.
He shared that he realised that he and his wife did not have their children to make use of them, to put them to work or somehow capitalise on their existence.
No.
He brought these children into the world to love them.
Friends, the same is true of our Heavenly Father.
He did not create us to put us to work in the Kingdom – although we are lovingly invited to do so if we are willing and able. He created us as a manifestation of His deep and overwhelming love for us. He couldn’t imagine life without us and so we exist for His good will and pleasure!
If you find yourself doing for God rather than being His son or daughter, gently come to the Father and ask Him to show you the better way for your circumstance.
Another beautiful detail in the story of Mary and Martha is the way that Jesus protects Mary and her choice to sit at His feet.
The Lord says that what she has chosen is better and promises that it will not be taken away from her. Martha was insisting that Mary’s posture be changed and that she assists in the preparations of having a guest in the house. But Jesus, seeing Mary’s heart and choice, gently defends her.
If we choose the better portion and regularly make time to put down our busyness and tools, I firmly believe that the Lord Himself will guard that precious time.
My encouragement for you today is not coming from a frustrated or even superior place – I too wrestle with prioritising my time with Jesus over the things I consider ‘work’ in the kingdom! Rather, my encouragement is that if we make ample time for the Lord amongst our full and well-rounded lives, He is sure to protect that time with us.
Let’s be Mary’s in this Martha-like world and push against the demands that rob us of that sweet time with our Creator and greatest love.
Father God,
Thank you for giving us the gift of life with you. We are so undeserving and yet you elevated us to an honoured position of son or daughter in your world. Lord, where there are areas of our hearts that prefer to keep busy above spending time with you, please help us to reverse that preference.
We want to sit at your feet. We want to commune with you. Help us, Lord, to choose the better way – no matter what that looks like in this particular season of life – and never neglect to choose you above the lesser work of ‘doing’.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.