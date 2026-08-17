When Productivity Becomes a Spiritual Problem

Simple Yet Profound Truth Five simple verses – such a weighty lesson to learn. Words like ‘distracted’, ‘work’ and ‘preparations’ are all too familiar in our hustle culture of the modern day. We rush through our agendas, ‘distracted’ by the ‘work’ and ‘preparations’ that fill our lives, often neglecting the One who is the Source of all things good and right and pure. The question that begs is – are we too busy for God? The story of Mary and Martha can sometimes be used to bash the ‘Martha-like’ people among us over the head and forcefully demand that we just sit down! This is far too simplistic an approach to take! I believe it is a misuse of the scriptures and the loving correction that Jesus brought to Martha that day.

Tender Loving Care Firstly, Jesus says Martha’s name twice. This simple distinction meant that He was gently, and with great affection, trying to tenderly get Martha’s attention. Then and only then could He kindly speak to her heart. Repeating someone’s name twice was a sign of endearment, and this little nuance is key to the approach Jesus took when talking to His beloved friend. He did not address her in a frustrated tone of voice or manhandle her to sit at His feet; He simply offered her a better way. Mary’s way. I heard a Christian wordsmith and poet recently encourage us that he had a great revelation when his own children were born. He shared that he realised that he and his wife did not have their children to make use of them, to put them to work or somehow capitalise on their existence. No. He brought these children into the world to love them. Friends, the same is true of our Heavenly Father. He did not create us to put us to work in the Kingdom – although we are lovingly invited to do so if we are willing and able. He created us as a manifestation of His deep and overwhelming love for us. He couldn’t imagine life without us and so we exist for His good will and pleasure! If you find yourself doing for God rather than being His son or daughter, gently come to the Father and ask Him to show you the better way for your circumstance.