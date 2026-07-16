Venezuela Earthquake Response – When The Ground Shifts, Hope Stands Firm 

VENEZUELA – In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, survivors are still trying to make sense of what they experienced as the ground quite literally moved beneath them. For many, the destruction came without warning, leaving entire streets fractured and communities overwhelmed in seconds.

“You can’t imagine it,” Robert, an earthquake survivor, recalled. “Everything feels like jelly. And imagine it… standing there with the walls of a building in front of me, I felt like the whole structure was coming down on me. The streets literally split open.”

In the middle of the chaos, moments of desperate urgency unfolded. “People you desperately want to save, but you can’t because the rubble makes it impossible to help,” Robert said. “People are begging you for help, and you can’t do anything… nothing, nothing.”