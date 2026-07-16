Venezuela Earthquake Response – When The Ground Shifts, Hope Stands Firm 

VENEZUELA – In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, survivors are still trying to make sense of what they experienced as the ground quite literally moved beneath them. For many, the destruction came without warning, leaving entire streets fractured and communities overwhelmed in seconds.
“You can’t imagine it,” Robert, an earthquake survivor, recalled. “Everything feels like jelly. And imagine it… standing there with the walls of a building in front of me, I felt like the whole structure was coming down on me. The streets literally split open.”
In the middle of the chaos, moments of desperate urgency unfolded. “People you desperately want to save, but you can’t because the rubble makes it impossible to help,” Robert said. “People are begging you for help, and you can’t do anything… nothing, nothing.”
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Despite the devastation, Robert found himself part of a rescue effort that saved lives in the immediate aftermath.
“At that moment we pulled out four people because there was heavy machinery there,” he said. “I am a machinery operator… it must have been God Himself who put me there. I know how to operate that machine, and we rescued four people from a Chinese restaurant.”
Even after the rescue, the weight of the destruction remained. “People are begging you for help, and you can’t do anything,” he repeated. “Sadly, you can’t do anything.”
In the midst of widespread damage, Operation Blessing teams are actively working alongside local communities, meeting urgent needs and offering practical support.
Dr. Marco, an Operation Blessing medical doctor on the ground, described the ongoing response. “Operation Blessing is on the ground with the people of Venezuela who are hurting and in so much pain.”
In one of the hardest-hit areas, relief efforts have begun to bring small but meaningful relief. “We are in one of the most affected areas distributing solar lamps,” Dr. Marco shared. “And this small gesture shows these families and these rescuers that there is still hope… that they are not forgotten. And we want to be a light in their lives.”
As aftershocks of trauma continue to ripple through communities, simple acts of compassion are helping restore a sense of dignity and hope. From emergency support to essential supplies, Operation Blessing remains committed to walking alongside families in their hardest moments.
In places where darkness has taken hold, your support is helping bring light – one family, one rescue, and one solar lamp at a time.