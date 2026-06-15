Grapes and Giants 

The Promise and The Problem Forty years. For forty years the Israelite people had wandered in the desert, taking the very scenic route to the Promised land. Now, on the cusp of taking hold of the land that God had promised time and time again to give them, there was an opportunity to scout out the land and see what the promise looked like, before taking possession. Twelve capable men, tribal leaders, were selected to explore the land and come back with a report of the status quo. ‘Moses gave the men these instructions as he sent them out to explore the land: “Go north through the Negev into the hill country. See what the land is like, and find out whether the people living there are strong or weak, few or many. See what kind of land they live in. Is it good or bad? Do their towns have walls, or are they unprotected like open camps? Is the soil fertile or poor? Are there many trees? Do your best to bring back samples of the crops you see.” (It happened to be the season for harvesting the first ripe grapes.)’ (Numbers 13: 17-20, NLT) I believe it was the kindness of God to allow them to scout out the land prior to taking possession. It was an opportunity for the Israelite people to see that, yes, the land was as wonderful as the Lord had promised. He was telling the truth. God could have sent the people in on His Word alone, but He allowed them to see that all He had declared was true. All was going well…until that one fatal word slipped out of the spies’ mouths – but. The land does flow with milk and honey…but. From there came a barrage of negativity and doubt from ten of the twelve spies. But Caleb and Joshua had a different kind of faith…

Faith That Sees Beyond the Giants ‘Two of the men who had explored the land, Joshua son of Nun and Caleb son of Jephunneh, tore their clothing. They said to all the people of Israel, “The land we travelled through and explored is a wonderful land! And if the Lord is pleased with us, he will bring us safely into that land and give it to us. It is a rich land flowing with milk and honey. Do not rebel against the Lord, and don’t be afraid of the people of the land. They are only helpless prey to us! They have no protection, but the Lord is with us! Don’t be afraid of them!”’ (Numbers14: 5-9, NLT) I wonder, when the promises God has made you seem insurmountable in practicality, who do you resonate more deeply with – Caleb and Joshua or the other ten spies? God had repeatedly promised to give the land to the Israelites. Take a moment to look up the promises made in the following verses: Genesis 12:7 Genesis 15:18-21 Genesis 26: 3-4 Genesis 28:13-15 The Lord promised to give the land to the Israelites, yet when the time came to actually possess the land, the majority of the people stuttered and listened to the anxious report rather than trust in the promise of God. Friends, what has God promised you? Personally? What has He promised us, as His people? Why do we doubt when it comes time to step up to the plate and stand on the promises of God?