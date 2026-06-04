Fatma’s Story: Finding Stability After War and Earthquake

At 15, Fatma knows what it is to be on the run. When she was just 5 years old, her family was one of many that fled war-ravaged Syria, seeking security and the chance at a new life as refugees in Turkey.

They felt safe in their new home – until a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Turkey in 2023, causing widespread devastation and tens of thousands of fatalities. Buildings toppled, roads buckled, and entire neighbourhoods vanished. Fatma’s home was destroyed. Once again, this Syrian child refugee was left with nothing.

For a while, Fatma and her family lived in a makeshift shelter constructed from items they found along the road. While her mother looked after the eight children, her father worked at a job doing manual labour. When the family eventually had a chance to move to a camp for Syrian refugees, a more permanent sort of home, it meant starting all over – again.

That’s when things began to change for Fatma. She began coming to a community centre that our partners helped establish to provide food, water, and shelter for refugee children in Turkey after the earthquake. There, Fatma attended English classes and learned the language quickly. She even began helping our team as a translator.

Even though Fatma is not currently able to attend an official school, she is taking full advantage of educational programmes offered through the centre, surrounded by a loving, supportive community. There, she can learn and grow alongside other children who want to discover more about the world around them.

That’s why the centre means so much to Fatma. After years of being on the run, she has found a warm, safe place where she can feel like part of a community and dream about a better future – something she hasn’t had much opportunity to do in her short life.

Thank you to all our partners and supporters who continue to help care for children whose lives have been impacted by forces beyond their control. Together, we can help provide safe places where young people can find support, community, and hope for the future.