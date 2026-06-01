Heart In Heaven

I had once such occasion the other day where I was reading a very familiar passage of scripture in Matthew 6:

‘“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’

(Matthew 6:19-21, NIV, emphasis added)

As a woman who enjoys ‘making home’, accessorising my home and scanning the shops for treasures and trinkets to put in my home, I felt very challenged by what I was reading!

I had unknowingly made my home my little ‘kingdom’, filling it and arranging it to my heart’s content and to suit my desire for comfort.

I do not believe there is anything wrong with creating a beautiful home environment, I think it is good stewardship of the blessing of a home and a space to call your own. But when it encroaches upon our efforts to build up heavenly treasures, we have an issue.

Dare I say it – an idol?

What of Heaven?

What of filling Heaven with treasures?

If my treasures and trinkets all belong in my earthly home, that must mean that my heart is in my home too, according to scripture.

The Bible also encourages us in Colossians 3:2;

‘Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.’

If we find ourselves preoccupied with our jobs, possessions, houses or other earthly ventures, we may be missing the focus that is best for us.

Friends, I want my heart to be in Heaven.

I believe that the longing we have to make home here on earth is because we long to settle. To be at peace. However, I also believe that the only place our souls can truly rest is in the presence of Jesus, the One who created us and designed us and who loves us with a perfect and everlasting love, (see Jeremiah 31v3).

This is why it is so key to build up our treasures in Heaven. To steward our time and resources on earth so well that we acquire treasure in Heaven.

For those who have proclaimed Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, eternity and heaven are where you will spend the majority of your days. So why feather your earthly nest when eternity awaits you?

So, how do we build treasures in Heaven?

I believe that our rewards and treasures are borne out of the good deeds we perform on earth.

If we are told not to perform our good deeds in public where all can see, as the praise of man will be our only reward, think of all the unseen good deeds you have performed, that God alone has seen.

There are your treasures.

There is the reward.

Of course, only the King knows what our reward and treasures will be one day but, whilst we reside on this side of eternity, let’s make it our goal to feather our heavenly nests with good deeds and good stewardship.

Then, not only will your treasure be in Heaven, but your heart will be also.