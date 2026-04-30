Prayer Makes All the Difference

Since Yordina was little, her mother had been known as a respected shaman in the neighbourhood. However, behind this facade, their home was filled with conflict, emotional wounds, and unhealthy relationships, both between her mother and father and also between Yordina and her mother.

She suffered deep inner turmoil as she was forced to continue her mother’s occult practices, which Yordina believed were contrary to her religious values. As a result, Yordina often became the target of curses and harsh words from her mother, growing up with deep wounds, bitterness, and resentment.

Powerless to change her situation, she could only hold on to hope – for healing to come to her family, and especially for her mother to one day experience repentance and transformation.

In the midst of this inner struggle, Yordina discovered CBN’s Prayer Ministry after visiting our local website, and with courage, she reached out to ask for prayer support and spiritual encouragement.

Through CBN’s Prayer Ministry, Yordina received intentional and safe prayer support. She was guided to understand God’s Word – especially about forgiveness and freedom in Christ – learning to break the chain of curses often spoken by her mother and to renounce the bondage of the powers of darkness over her family.

The pressure she once endured was turned into peace and inner freedom after she chose to release forgiveness toward her mother. To this day, she remains steadfast in prayer, believing that one day her family will experience the same salvation.

“I choose to forgive my mother. Not because I am strong, but because the love of Jesus enables me. In Him, I am truly free.”