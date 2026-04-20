An Invitation to the Thirsty

“Is anyone thirsty?

Come and drink –

even if you have no money!

Come, take your choice of wine or milk –

it’s all free!

Why spend your money on food that does not give you strength?

Why pay for food that does you no good?

Listen to me, and you will eat what is good.

You will enjoy the finest food.

(Isaiah 55:1-2, NLT)

I don’t know about you, but I can very often be found grazing my way through the day – stopping rarely to take the time to prepare, cook and consume a quality, healthy meal.

Life activities override my best intentions, and I end up going from snack to snack to sip to sip.

This is not good!

We all know and are taught that three times a day we are to pause and consume a healthy meal, one that consists of a variety of nutrients, vitamins and ingredients so as to nourish our bodies well for the tasks and activities ahead.

Similarly, we are advised to drink plenty of water so that our bodies (which are made up of roughly 60% water!) flush out all toxins and receive the energy they need.