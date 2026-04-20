An Invitation to the Thirsty

“Is anyone thirsty?
Come and drink –
even if you have no money!
Come, take your choice of wine or milk –
it’s all free!
Why spend your money on food that does not give you strength?
Why pay for food that does you no good?
Listen to me, and you will eat what is good.
You will enjoy the finest food.
(Isaiah 55:1-2, NLT)
I don’t know about you, but I can very often be found grazing my way through the day – stopping rarely to take the time to prepare, cook and consume a quality, healthy meal.
Life activities override my best intentions, and I end up going from snack to snack to sip to sip.
This is not good!
We all know and are taught that three times a day we are to pause and consume a healthy meal, one that consists of a variety of nutrients, vitamins and ingredients so as to nourish our bodies well for the tasks and activities ahead.
Similarly, we are advised to drink plenty of water so that our bodies (which are made up of roughly 60% water!) flush out all toxins and receive the energy they need.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Why am I giving you a health lesson in consumption?
Because our souls are no different!
As humans with a body, spirit and soul, we need to pay attention to not only nourishing to our physical bodies but also our spiritual selves.
Thankfully, the Bible is very clear and very generous when it comes to how we go about this – and with what.
Matthew 4:4 in The Message version of the Bible says this:
‘Jesus answered by quoting Deuteronomy: “It takes more than bread to stay alive. It takes a steady stream of words from God’s mouth.”
There are a few ways that we can absorb words from God’s mouth:
Each of these methods of receiving the Word of God takes time. Just as a healthy meal takes time to prepare, cook and consume, so we must relish in and pour time over our communion with God.
If we live off of ‘snacks’ of mini devotions every day or the ‘junk food’ of second-hand opinions, we are short-changing ourselves of the ‘finest food’ and the ‘wine and milk; of God’s living Word.
We consume so much content – but does it ever satisfy?
We survive on crumbs when we were made for feasts.
My friend, my encouragement today is simple – spend time consuming the Word of God. Through reading, listening, prayer and fellowship we can know the God whom we serve and call Father and we do not have to live off of meagre portions when a luxury banquet awaits us every day.
Like the woman at the well in John 4:7-26, we often come in search of a drink and leave with living water than never runs dry.