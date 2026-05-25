It’s All in the Detail Something that really struck me about this wedding was the detail of the occasion. All weddings have a great amount of detail to consider but, as I mentioned, I was particularly close to some of the fine tuning of this wedding. For months beforehand, the Bride and Groom set about making sure that the guests had a place to stay, the flowers were just right, the music throughout the day was appropriate, and so much more! The care and consideration that went into every decision was remarkable – and made me think deeply about the wedding feast that all who know Jesus will attend one day… As beautiful as the bride was, as stunning as the sunshine was and as perfect as the details were, they cannot compare to the wedding of Christ and His Church.

A Different Kind of Wedding I wonder what the dress will look like – the spotless and stainless dress of the bride of Christ. White and dazzling, almost too pure to look at. I wonder what the sounds of the occasion will be – angels singing and instruments we may have never even heard before, all playing in harmony with one another. And I wonder what the groom will say to His bride – the love between them finally expressed in all its fulness. That will be the prize of that very special day – witnessing the love between the bride and groom. Jesus and His Church. This element of the day had me and many others in tears at the wedding I was present at recently. Seeing just how much love exists between this man and the woman he has chosen to be his for the rest of their lives was overwhelming. The groom’s utter astonishment at how beautiful his bride looked walking down the aisle, the glances exchanged during the vows and throughout the day were almost too lovely to describe. They truly, truly love each other. The love between them is personal, it is private and intimate and yet, on this special day, we all were blessed to bear witness to it, and to give our support and blessing to them.