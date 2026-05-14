Hope Delivered Right on Time 

Mrs Mut Chhaly, a 39-year-old widow from Cambodia, has carried the full weight of the responsibility for her family alone for over twenty years. After losing her beloved husband to illness in 2003, Mrs Chhaly became both mother and father to her three children, while also caring for her elderly mother.

Each day proved to be a struggle to survive. With no transportation of her own to rely on, she depended on others for rides, traveling long distances to work as both a farmer and as a scavenger. When she was able, Mrs Chhaly would plant rice to provide food for her family, however, between this and scavenging, there was barely enough to cover daily necessities such as school fees, and medical needs.

Still, she continued to work hard to support her family.

Despite her incredibly difficult circumstances, Mrs Chhaly is known in her local community for having a kind heart, a spirit of perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to her precious family. She has remained faithful and hopeful, trusting God even when the journey has exhausted her.

Amidst her challenges, Mrs Chhaly had a dream that was simple yet powerful: to open a small shop in front of her home so she could earn a living without leaving her children each day. As a mother and carer of her own elderly mother, this is a dream that Mrs Chhaly held tightly to.

As an active member of her local church, Mrs Chhaly and her three children participated with much joy in watching Superbook – CBN ‘s animated Bible series for children. Alongside learning from Superbook, the family are being faithfully discipled through their local church to help them grow in faith.

Through this church connection, CBN learned about this family’s situation. Our Superbook Facilitator recognised the family’s deep need for economic empowerment and regularly visited Mrs Chhaly alongside church leaders, praying faithfully for God’s provision.

Today, Mrs Chhaly is living in the answer to those prayers for provision.

Through Operation Blessing, Mrs Chhaly received the support she needed to start a small grocery shop at her home – just as she had envisaged. The shop sells essential items such as cooking oil, sugar, salt, drinks, and household goods – items that are in constant demand within her community. Located in her village, the shop is easily accessible to neighbours and walk-in customers making it a fruitful and transformational business for Mrs Chhaly and her family.

Mrs Chhaly now earns an income from home, has enough food to feed her family, and has also begun saving for the first time. Most importantly, she no longer needs to travel long distances for unsafe and unstable work. She can stay close to her children, supporting their education, and caring for her mother with peace of mind.

Mrs Chhaly is a highly motivated individual and, along with startup materials, she is receiving training and regular follow-up to ensure her long-term success.

With faith, dignity, and practical support, Mrs Mut Chhaly’s life is moving from daily survival toward sustainable hope.

She remarks –

“Praise the Lord, who is always on time.”

Thank you to our CBN partners whose giving continues to have a remarkable impact on the lives of those who need help, hope and a little support in order to make their dreams a reality!