Chita’s Story

At just 14 years old, Chita carries responsibilities far beyond her years. A Grade 6 student in primary school, she is the eldest in her family and now lives with her grandparents in Cambodia after becoming estranged from her broken home.

Life hasn’t been easy. Chita struggled in school, particularly with language studies and mathematics, and faced daily challenges that made learning even harder. Getting to school was a constant worry. She lacked basic supplies, proper clothing, and the financial support many children take for granted.

More than anything, Chita needed someone to help – but she didn’t know where to turn.

That’s when she discovered the School of Life, a local project supported by CBN. Designed to meet both the practical and educational needs of children, the program became a turning point in her story.

Chita has now been attending the School of Life for a year – and her enthusiasm is contagious. She’s even encouraged two of her friends to join her, bringing them along to experience the same support and encouragement she found.

But the transformation in Chita’s life goes beyond academics.