Chita’s Story

At just 14 years old, Chita carries responsibilities far beyond her years. A Grade 6 student in primary school, she is the eldest in her family and now lives with her grandparents in Cambodia after becoming estranged from her broken home.
Life hasn’t been easy. Chita struggled in school, particularly with language studies and mathematics, and faced daily challenges that made learning even harder. Getting to school was a constant worry. She lacked basic supplies, proper clothing, and the financial support many children take for granted.
More than anything, Chita needed someone to help – but she didn’t know where to turn.
That’s when she discovered the School of Life, a local project supported by CBN. Designed to meet both the practical and educational needs of children, the program became a turning point in her story.
Chita has now been attending the School of Life for a year – and her enthusiasm is contagious. She’s even encouraged two of her friends to join her, bringing them along to experience the same support and encouragement she found.
But the transformation in Chita’s life goes beyond academics.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
During her time at the school, she heard the Good News and made the life-changing decision to put her faith in Jesus. Today, she speaks with confidence about what she’s learned – that God is her Creator, that He cares deeply for her, and that He teaches her to love others.
The changes in her life have been remarkable.
Where once she struggled, Chita now thrives. She receives daily tutoring, nutritious snacks, and essential school supplies – things she once went without. She also believes God has answered her prayers in tangible ways, providing transport to school and meeting her needs for books, pens, and even a school bag.
Her heart is full of gratitude – not only for these blessings but also for her grandmother’s improving health. Chita joyfully gives glory to God for this answered prayer, seeing His hand at work in her family.
Academically, she has made significant progress, especially in Khmer, Social Studies, and Science. She credits her success to the wisdom God has given her and the stability she now experiences through the program.
Chita’s faith continues to grow – and she’s eager to share it. She has already begun telling her younger siblings about Jesus, hoping they too will one day discover the same hope and love she has found.
Overflowing with gratitude, Chita thanks CBN and its partners for the life-changing support she’s received through the School of Life.
Her story is just one of many.
Because of CBN partners, children like Chita are being given a new chance every day – moving from vulnerability to confidence, from struggle to growth. Every life touched is a powerful reminder that every child matters, every story can be redeemed, and every transformation is a reason to celebrate.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”