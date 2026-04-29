Superbook Brings Light to a Little Girl’s World

In Nova Gradiška, Croatia, lives a seven-year-old girl named Laura, whose smile can brighten any room. Born with numerous diagnoses, Laura faces challenges every day – but nothing can stop her vibrant spirit. She is emotionally warm, open, curious, and full of life. Her family describes her as unstoppable, and her kindness wins the hearts of everyone around her. Even in her wheelchair, Laura rushes to help others even in small ways, such as picking up an eraser for a classmate. She loves to give, share, and make others happy.

But what fills Laura’s heart most is CBN Animation’s Superbook and her favorite character, Gizmo. Her love for Superbook is so great that her family traveled all the way to Zagreb just to visit the Superbook booth at the Interliber book fair. The moment Laura arrived, her joy lit up the entire space. She asked eagerly, “Where is Gizmo?” When Gizmo finally appeared, Laura hugged him tightly. Her joy was so palpable that when Danijel, a Superbook team member working the event, witnessed Laura’s excitement, he said to himself, “I wish I could be a child again!”

After such a joyous meeting, the Superbook team knew they had to surprise Laura with a visit to her home. One day, while Laura was sitting in her living room with her parents, who should walk through the door? None other than Gizmo! It was a moment Laura will remember for the rest of her life. And Gizmo never comes empty-handed. He brought her gifts, including a Superbook calendar, a Superbook water bottle, and a special keepsake photo of the first time she met Gizmo inscribed with the words “Jesus loves you very much, Laura, you are his joy!” He also brought her a new wheelchair, painted Superbook red, and the wheels decorated with pictures of Gizmo and the words from Isaiah 43:1 “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name – you are mine!”

Laura and her parents were deeply moved by the visit and the gifts. Laura said, “I had to hold back my tears of joy!”

Later, when Laura went to school, she excitedly showed off her new Superbook wheelchair to all her friends, pointing out Gizmo on the wheels. After all the wonderful surprises, she never expected Gizmo to surprise her at school, too! When Gizmo walked through the door all the children rushed to hug him and take pictures with him. It was a joyous day that Laura and all her classmates will never forget.

For the Eržić family, Superbook is much more than a cartoon. Through it, Laura learns about faith, history, and values. A year and a half ago, when Laura asked to watch cartoons on YouTube, her parents expected her to choose a popular children’s show. But Laura surprised them when she said: “About Jesus.”

From then on, Superbook became part of her daily life. She asks questions like, “Who is Pharaoh? Where is Egypt?”- proof of her growing curiosity and love for God’s Word.

Her parents are very grateful for Superbook, and her father shares his admiration for the show: “You can see the effort that was put into it – the animation, the dialogue, the storytelling, and the faithful depiction of historical and religious events. I think the people who made it deserve all the praise, because they managed to portray all of that in animated form.”

Laura’s teacher is also very impressed with Superbook: “It really surprised me in a positive way that in a simple, child-friendly way, it connects three time periods – the past, the present, and the future. And I find it very interesting how well it’s done.”

For Laura and countless children worldwide, Superbook is a window into stories that teach goodness, courage, and hope. It’s a tool that plants God’s Word in young hearts, bearing fruit for a lifetime.