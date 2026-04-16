A Smile That Spoke Louder Than Words 

Elizabeth*, nine, lives in a Muslim-majority country in Central Asia as the youngest of five children. Though her parents work at a local kindergarten, the family struggles to cover basic needs.

Her early years were marked by tension and instability at home. Fearful and stressed, Elizabeth often hid behind her mother or older sister. The emotional strain contributed to a speech delay, and she spoke very little until age four. Her mother recalls the worry and visits to doctors, searching for answers.

Change began gently. At home, her mother played uplifting cartoons for her, and Elizabeth quickly grew attached to Superbook. The stories of courage, kindness, and God’s faithfulness created a safe space for her heart, helping her slowly open up.

Soon, her older sisters discovered a local Training Centre supported by Operation Blessing. Elizabeth began attending children’s programs with creative activities, games, and Superbook sessions. She also works with a speech therapist there. Each small step forward brings joy to her family.

The Centre supports the whole household – providing school supplies, clothing, food assistance, and encouragement to her parents. Her father, though not yet a believer, has become more involved, often bringing Elizabeth to the Centre himself.

On Christmas, a special guest arrived at the local church: Gizmo from Superbook. Elizabeth froze, then ran to him, holding his hand tightly, her radiant smile speaking more than words ever could. Her mother says, “I have never seen Elizabeth so happy.”

Elizabeth’s story is a reminder that, through faithful partners, children in vulnerable situations are discovering hope, love, and joy.

Your partnership makes moments like this possible – moments when fear gives way to laughter, and a child’s smile tells a story of healing.

Become a CBN partner today and help us continue sharing hope with children and families who need it most.

*Name changed for safeguarding of child.