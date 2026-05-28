What does it take for a child to heal from the trauma of war? War stunts children’s growth and development, interrupts their education, stifles their sense of security, and torpedoes their dreams. That’s exactly what it did to 13-year-old Wael, now living in Zarqa, Jordan. As a young war refugee, he and his family fled a brutal civil war in Syria that displaced more than half the nation’s population. Things became even more tense when his father lost his job and had no way to provide for the family. Wael desperately needed love and support from friends like you.

Their situation took a decided turn for the better when Wael and his 10-year-old sister, Sham, were invited to attend a non-formal education centre, run by one of our ministry partners. A kind of safety net for such children, the centre supplements public school efforts with courses in Arabic, English, math, life skills – and provides the comfort of a warm meal, as well. Thanks to the compassion of our partners and donors, our trained, dedicated staff also teach children how to love, to forgive, and to be kind and encouraging to others. Because the centre’s main goal in working with these children is to help them heal from the trauma of war.

After six months at the centre, the difference we’ve seen in these siblings is remarkable. Wael’s schoolteachers report that he is a hard-working student, always trying to improve himself. Sham is doing better too, and her lack of concentration – which had affected her performance in public school – no longer plagues her. With such success stories, the family is all smiles – smiles that our partners have helped put there. Even better, with the stability that has been provided, they can dream again, because they have regained their hope for a better future.