A Journey of Hope and Faith Through Superbook

Since joining the Superbook club, Bogdana has watched every episode – each one capturing her attention and planting seeds of faith. But it was the story of Daniel in the Lion’s Den that touched her most deeply. Through it, she learned to trust God even in difficult and uncertain circumstances.

Bogdana is now a kind, open-hearted young girl who connects easily with others and isn’t afraid to share her faith. Her confidence has grown, and her desire to help others has blossomed. She often invites her classmates and friends to come to the club with her – longing for them to experience the same hope she found.

During the Christmas season, Bogdana shared what this time means to her:

“For me, Christmas is first of all the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God,” Bogdana says. “This holiday is filled with joy, warm moments with friends, and time spent with family. I’m most thankful to God for giving us His Son – through Him we now have salvation, hope, and a future.”

Thank you to our supporters for making it possible.

Thanks to the support of our faithful partners and donors, Superbook is being translated and shared in many languages across the world – reaching children like Bogdana in their heart language, in some of the most challenging places. In a time when the childhood of Ukrainian children is deeply impacted by the trauma of war, your partnership helps bring peace, truth, and hope through God’s Word.

Will you help us reach even more children with the Gospel through Superbook? Together, we can share the love of Jesus with the new generation.