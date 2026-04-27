A word for the season when prayer feels impossible

Deuteronomy 31:8 NIV

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

There was a season when prayer felt like shouting into silence. Bills were piling up. Medical results pointed toward the worst. And the weight of holding a household together felt too heavy for one pair of hands.

In that season, dry and exhausted, God gave me a picture of an oak tree. Planted. Unmovable. Its roots, reaching deep into the ground that storms could not shift. And quietly, He pressed this truth into my heart. He has already gone before you.

Not “He will go.” Not “He might.” He has. Before you woke up this morning. Before you stepped out the door. Before you headed into the conversations you’re dreading. He was already there, preparing the way.