A word for the season when prayer feels impossible
Deuteronomy 31:8 NIV
“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
There was a season when prayer felt like shouting into silence. Bills were piling up. Medical results pointed toward the worst. And the weight of holding a household together felt too heavy for one pair of hands.
In that season, dry and exhausted, God gave me a picture of an oak tree. Planted. Unmovable. Its roots, reaching deep into the ground that storms could not shift. And quietly, He pressed this truth into my heart. He has already gone before you.
Not “He will go.” Not “He might.” He has. Before you woke up this morning. Before you stepped out the door. Before you headed into the conversations you’re dreading. He was already there, preparing the way.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
That truth changed the way I prayed. Prayer moved from desperate pleading to quiet confidence. I prayed for my husband’s healing as doctors watched concerning numbers and spoke of possible chronic illness we weren’t ready to accept.
I kept praying. I kept holding onto this verse, even on days when nothing seemed to change. Even when new problems replaced old ones. Even when believing felt exhausting.
And here’s what happened through the power of prayer. The doctors were surprised. My husband’s numbers, once alarming, returned to normal. What once pointed toward decline told a different story. God, who had already gone before us, was faithful in ways we could not have planned.
If you’re in a dry season right now, if prayer feels pointless, or fear feels too heavy to name, hear this. God was already in that room before you entered it.
Prayer is not about convincing God to care. It’s about stepping into the care He already has for you. It’s where you lay down worries about your family, fears about the future, and the weight you were never meant to carry alone.
You don’t have to pray perfectly. You don’t have to feel strong. You just have to show up, like standing beneath an oak tree that was planted long before the storm arrived.
He has gone before you. He will not leave you. You do not need to be afraid. Believe that because the Lord has gone before you, your prayers have power over your heart, over your mind, over your situations and everything in between.
So pray. Keep praying. Keep declaring. The power of prayer is not in your words. It is in the One who hears them. Like what the verse said, He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged.
Lord, for the one reading this who is weary, for the one who is skeptical, for the one who feels downcast, remind them today that You have already gone before them. Into the doctor’s office. Into the difficult conversations. Into the uncertain tomorrow. Let this truth anchor their heart and give them courage to keep praying, to believe in the power of prayer and trusting You. In Jesus’ name, amen.
That truth changed the way I prayed. Prayer moved from desperate pleading to quiet confidence. I prayed for my husband’s healing as doctors watched concerning numbers and spoke of possible chronic illness we weren’t ready to accept.
I kept praying. I kept holding onto this verse, even on days when nothing seemed to change. Even when new problems replaced old ones. Even when believing felt exhausting.
And here’s what happened through the power of prayer. The doctors were surprised. My husband’s numbers, once alarming, returned to normal. What once pointed toward decline told a different story. God, who had already gone before us, was faithful in ways we could not have planned.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
If you’re in a dry season right now, if prayer feels pointless, or fear feels too heavy to name, hear this. God was already in that room before you entered it.
Prayer is not about convincing God to care. It’s about stepping into the care He already has for you. It’s where you lay down worries about your family, fears about the future, and the weight you were never meant to carry alone.
You don’t have to pray perfectly. You don’t have to feel strong. You just have to show up, like standing beneath an oak tree that was planted long before the storm arrived.
He has gone before you. He will not leave you. You do not need to be afraid. Believe that because the Lord has gone before you, your prayers have power over your heart, over your mind, over your situations and everything in between.
So pray. Keep praying. Keep declaring. The power of prayer is not in your words. It is in the One who hears them. Like what the verse said, He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged.
Lord, for the one reading this who is weary, for the one who is skeptical, for the one who feels downcast, remind them today that You have already gone before them. Into the doctor’s office. Into the difficult conversations. Into the uncertain tomorrow. Let this truth anchor their heart and give them courage to keep praying, to believe in the power of prayer and trusting You. In Jesus’ name, amen.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”