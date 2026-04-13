Innocent Faith

Trust

When I consider what quality makes a child so childlike, I cannot help but think of trust.

If an infant has developed a sufficient bond with their caregivers, they will inevitably trust those individuals, often implicitly.

If you tell them you are driving them to the supermarket, they will trust that that is where they will be upon arrival.

If you tell them they are going to school – that is where they will expect to be.

They do not doubt, question or query the journey, they simply sit in their car seat until the journey is over and they entrust the driving and the destination to their caregiver.

There is another word for this kind of relationship and trust – innocence.

The child has no reason to expect anything other than what you have told them because – hopefully – they have never had their trust betrayed by the one making the promises.

How much more can we as adults trust our Heavenly Father who is perfect and who does not know how to let us down? His track record is impeccable and so why do we squirm and shift in our journey with the Lord through life? Why don’t we trust Him to deliver us to our destinations along the way?