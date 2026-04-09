A New Chapter of Stability and Strength

How Elena found safety, support, and hope for her children through the Maternity Centre in Moldova.

Elena, a single mother of six young children, knows what it means to fight for your family. At just 30 years old, she walked through abandonment, domestic violence, and the daily weight of raising her little ones alone. Her journey has been marked by pain – but also by extraordinary resilience and grace.

“I left my husband, who used to raise his hand against me, pregnant with my sixth child and with five little ones in my arms,” Elena shared. “No job, no support, no foundation. It was just me and the children. At that moment, I realised: if I don’t take responsibility for us, no one will.”

To protect her family, Elena relocated to a new city, rented an old house, and worked remotely at night – caring for her children during the day. The house was in poor condition: the ceiling had collapsed, the heating system barely worked, and food was often scarce. Despite her efforts, debt was piling up, and the landlady threatened eviction.

That’s when she turned to a local charity, supported by Operation Blessing, and was connected to the Maternity Centre – a program offering safety, mentoring, and practical help to single mothers in crisis.