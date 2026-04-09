A New Chapter of Stability and Strength

How Elena found safety, support, and hope for her children through the Maternity Centre in Moldova.
Elena, a single mother of six young children, knows what it means to fight for your family. At just 30 years old, she walked through abandonment, domestic violence, and the daily weight of raising her little ones alone. Her journey has been marked by pain – but also by extraordinary resilience and grace.
“I left my husband, who used to raise his hand against me, pregnant with my sixth child and with five little ones in my arms,” Elena shared. “No job, no support, no foundation. It was just me and the children. At that moment, I realised: if I don’t take responsibility for us, no one will.”
To protect her family, Elena relocated to a new city, rented an old house, and worked remotely at night – caring for her children during the day. The house was in poor condition: the ceiling had collapsed, the heating system barely worked, and food was often scarce. Despite her efforts, debt was piling up, and the landlady threatened eviction.
That’s when she turned to a local charity, supported by Operation Blessing, and was connected to the Maternity Centre – a program offering safety, mentoring, and practical help to single mothers in crisis.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
When the Maternity Centre team met Elena, it was clear the family needed comprehensive support. Volunteers quickly stepped in with food packages, nappies, cleaning supplies, and school essentials for the children. A psychologist provided guidance, and Elena began attending training courses offered at the Centre.
“I am grateful to God that I met you,” Elena said. “You are so kind!”
Thanks to the charity’s persistence and partnership with local officials, funds were raised to settle Elena’s housing debt. Today, the house is legally hers – a stable and safe home where her children can thrive.
With a new foundation under her feet, Elena began taking a certified manicure course, funded by the Centre. She received all the tools and materials she needed to start her own business.
“Every day when I wake up, I think how wonderful it is that, with the help of kind people, I managed to do it,” she shared. “This house has become the symbol of our new life.”
Thanks to your faithful support, mothers like Elena don’t have to walk through crisis alone. Because of your generosity, the Maternity Center in Moldova – supported by Operation Blessing – can continue offering safety, stability, and spiritual care to women and children in their most vulnerable moments.
Every act of kindness matters. Every donation plants seeds of hope. Every life changed is a testimony of God’s love in action.
Partner with CBN today to help us bring hope, healing, and the message of Jesus to more families in need.