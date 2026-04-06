‘All the believers were together and had everything in common.’

(Acts 2:44, NIV)

I heard a striking phrase on a podcast recently – one of those lines that lingers long after the conversation ends. The discussion centred on the rise of individualism in Western culture, and the guest summed it up in just two words:

“Alone, together.”

It’s hard to think of a more accurate description of modern life.

We are more connected than ever before – and yet, somehow, more isolated. With social media, home delivery, and instant access to information, we can live comfortably within the four walls of our homes. Everything we need is within reach. News, entertainment, even relationships – they all sit neatly in the palm of our hands.

On the surface, it seems like we lack nothing.

And yet, I would argue – we’re missing something essential.

We’re missing connection.