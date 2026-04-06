‘All the believers were together and had everything in common.’
(Acts 2:44, NIV)
I heard a striking phrase on a podcast recently – one of those lines that lingers long after the conversation ends. The discussion centred on the rise of individualism in Western culture, and the guest summed it up in just two words:
“Alone, together.”
It’s hard to think of a more accurate description of modern life.
We are more connected than ever before – and yet, somehow, more isolated. With social media, home delivery, and instant access to information, we can live comfortably within the four walls of our homes. Everything we need is within reach. News, entertainment, even relationships – they all sit neatly in the palm of our hands.
On the surface, it seems like we lack nothing.
And yet, I would argue – we’re missing something essential.
We’re missing connection.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
“Alone, together” may be more than just a clever phrase. It may point to something deeper – something at the root of rising social anxiety, loneliness, and mental health struggles that have become all too familiar today.
The more we retreat into isolated comfort, the less we practice being truly with one another.
And when we do step outside – away from screens and into real spaces – we can feel it: the awkwardness, the uncertainty, the quiet fear of saying the wrong thing. We’ve become under-rehearsed in human connection.
So, we retreat again.
Back to what’s safe. Back to being alone.
But this way of living doesn’t sit easily with us – because it’s not how we were made.
At our core, we are created for community. The very nature of God reflects this: the Trinity exists in perfect, loving relationship. If we are made in that image, then connection isn’t optional – it’s essential.
And when it’s missing, we feel it.
We can stand in a crowd and still feel profoundly alone. Not because people aren’t around us – but because true connection is absent. Left to ourselves, our minds can spiral, and our emotions often follow, pulling us toward loneliness and discouragement.
So, what’s the antidote?
In many ways, it’s simple – but not easy.
We have to choose to swim against the current of a culture that normalises isolation. We have to choose presence over convenience, conversation over comfort, community over control.
Scripture speaks clearly into this.
Throughout the Bible, we are reminded that life is not meant to be lived alone. From the laws given in the Old Testament to the teachings of the New, God consistently calls His people into relationship – with Him and with one another.
The vision is compelling: a community marked by love, service, generosity, and care.
Imagine what society could look like if we truly lived this out.
If this resonates with you, perhaps the next step is to explore what the Bible says about community – not just as an idea, but as a way of life.
Here are a few passages to begin with:
Across both Old and New Testaments, a consistent message emerges:
We belong to one another. Faith is not meant to be lived in isolation. Caring for others is not an optional extra – it’s central.
Perhaps the invitation is this:
To look up from our screens.
To step beyond our comfort zones.
To choose connection – even when it feels unfamiliar.
Because in seeking the wellbeing of others, we often find our own.
We were never meant to be alone, together.
We were made to be together – truly together.