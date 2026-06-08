‘This is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, says to all those I carried into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon: “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Marry and have sons and daughters; find wives for your sons and give your daughters in marriage, so that they too may have sons and daughters. Increase in number there; do not decrease. Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.”’

(Jeremiah 29:4-7, NIV)

I think there is something very wholesome about today’s title scripture. There is something about it that paints the picture of a very simple life.

I’m aware that there are people in the world for whom settling down to build a home, planting a garden and eating what that garden produces would seem far too mundane.

Getting married and having a family is a little more familiar in many societies around the world but to simply build a home, plant a garden and raise a family with your spouse seems almost too basic in our modern world.

In a world where many people have numerous options and opportunities, where does that leave the simple life?

Beyond a simple, quiet life of working with your hands and minding your own business (see 1 Thessalonians 4:11!), todays scripture also speaks of embracing the community you find yourself in.

I believe that to embrace your community means to care about its state. To care about its wellbeing.

I don’t know how this sits with you, but it deeply challenges me.

If I am living a settled life, embracing my lot and where the Lord has placed me, surely, I would pray to Him and ask Him to cause things to go well for my home village/town/city?

This is exactly what the Israelites were encouraged to do when they were exiled to Babylon. Though they lived as exiles, the Lord still desired for them to live well where they had been placed. He knew they were not in Jerusalem any longer, but He still wanted them to build an honest life where they were.

We can so easily go about our days, looking for the next coffee, attending the next meeting or seeing to the next chore without considering the wider happenings of our communities and locations.

Why is that an important activity?

“Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.”

(Jeremiah 29:7, NIV)

I believe that these verses are transferable to our lives today. If we seek the peace and the prosperity of our villages/towns/cities, we will not only see the hand of the Lord in our locations, but it will trickle down into the state of our lives as well.

So how can we actively look out for the wellbeing of our locations?

Pray for the community’s leaders

Pray for the police, the local hospital staff, the mayor or governor, the ambulance services, fire fighters, teachers, council staff – anyone who has a role in seeing that your local society runs smoothly – pray for them! If they prosper, so will you!

Pray for your neighbours

Pray for those you know in your location. They may not be your immediate neighbours, but you have some kind of connection with them in your locale. Pray for their wellbeing, their salvation if applicable and their safety. Pray that things would go well with them because if they prosper, so will you!

Pray for the local Church

Pray for the Churches represented in your location. Pray for the Elders, Pastors and leaders, that they would lead with all wisdom and diligence, that they would grow in evangelistic capacity and discipleship ability. If the Church prospers, so will you!

Pray for peace

Rarely do I hear of anyone who likes to live in chaos. They may enjoy excitement and variety, but chaos is not normally a desired state to exist in. Pray for the peace of your community. Pray that people would get along and wish each other well, not harm. If your community prospers, so will you.

Allow me to leave you with this thought…

If you can spare the 5-minute coffee break you have between calls, rather than reaching for your phone, I believe that the Lord would see your small sacrifice, hear your prayer and honour your heart to see your location thrive.

We are not to test the Lord, but I do believe we are to take Him at His Word.

Give it a try and watch as your community blossoms.