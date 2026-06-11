A Place of Peace for Snizhana

In the midst of war, even the simplest necessities can become difficult to find. For children growing up in vulnerable communities across Ukraine, access to food, clean water, and a safe place to belong can no longer be taken for granted.

In the Roma settlement of Barabolya, near the city of Khust, one young girl named Snizhana knows this reality all too well.

Her family has faced severe hardship. There were times when there was no water in the home, and even finding enough food to eat became a struggle. Like many families in the community, the pressures of poverty have only been made more difficult by the ongoing conflict.

Yet in the middle of these challenges, a local Operation Blessing Training Centre has become a place of peace and provision.

Thanks to the faithfulness and generosity of friends like you, children from the community are welcomed each day with warm breakfasts and lunches. They are also able to take leftover food home, helping to provide an evening meal for their families. They leave with bottles of safe drinking water, something many of us take for granted, but which makes a meaningful difference in their daily lives.

Life has not been easy for Snizhana. The challenges surrounding her family circumstances affected many areas of her life, including her education and wellbeing. Yet despite these difficulties, staff describe her as gentle, friendly, and eager to join in activities. She loves singing and spending time with other children. And for Snizhana, the centre has become more than a place to receive practical support.

Today, those who know her best are seeing encouraging changes. Through consistent nourishment, care, and support, she is growing stronger and becoming more resilient despite the challenges around her.

What is happening in Snizhana’s life is a reminder that transformation often begins with simple acts of compassion. A warm meal. Safe drinking water. A welcoming place where a child is known and valued.

“We are very happy that all the girls have the opportunity to come to our centre every day,” said Lyudmyla, who serves at the centre, “where they regularly get warm breakfast and lunch - and peace and love.”

From a fragile shack in Ukraine, the gratitude is real – because your compassion is real. The lives of these children continue to move from at-risk to thriving through kindness and ongoing care. Thank you for giving peace, provision, and hope to precious children like Snizhana around the world as they face difficult times.