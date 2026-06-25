Finding Home Far From Home 

At just 15 years old, Karolina faced the heartbreaking reality of leaving everything behind.

When war forced her family to flee Ukraine, they sought safety in Poland. Overnight, the life she knew disappeared. The friends she grew up with were gone. The home her family had worked so hard to build was left behind. Even simple things, like having a quiet place to study, became difficult.

Starting over in a new country was overwhelming.

Karolina had to adjust to a different culture, learn a new language, and find her place in an unfamiliar school. Far from home and separated from the life she once knew, she often felt alone.

But through the Helping Hand Training Centre in Poland, she discovered something she desperately needed: a place to belong.

The centre provides practical, emotional, and spiritual support for Ukrainian families who have been displaced by war. For many women and children, it is one of the few places where they can connect with others who understand their language, experiences, and challenges.

There, Karolina found more than programmes and activities. She found friendship.

“When I came to the Centre, I didn’t feel like the teachers were just teachers,” she said. “They became friends, a support I so badly needed.”

As she grew in confidence, Karolina began to thrive. She took part in educational programmes, built new relationships, and gained valuable skills that helped her adapt to life in Poland.

Eventually, she wanted to help others in the same way she had been helped.

Karolina began tutoring younger children, supporting them in subjects such as maths and English. What started as an opportunity to serve others also helped her develop practical skills and earn a small income.

“Volunteering and working as a tutor gave me the opportunity to learn financial literacy,” she said. “After working at the Centre, parents began asking me to hold lessons for their children. Now I work independently as a tutor in maths and English.”

Today, Karolina’s story is a reminder that even in the midst of displacement and uncertainty, hope can take root.

Because of friends like you, Karolina’s story is one of hope rather than isolation. Your generosity helped provide the support she needed to build new friendships, develop valuable skills, and grow into a young woman who now invests in the lives of other children.

“May God bless you for your kind heart and generosity,” Karolina said.