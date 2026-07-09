Superbook Brings Joy to Families at Opwekking 2026 

The team also partnered with New Faith Network during the popular Gizmo Tour Meet & Greet. Visitors were welcomed to meet Gizmo, take photos, and learn more about Superbook, while New Faith Network helped raise awareness by sharing Superbook with families throughout the conference.

One of the highlights of this year’s conference was partnering with Family7’s Kids Crew. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes content, Superbook was introduced to even more families, demonstrating how Christian ministries can work together to encourage children in their faith.

A Joyful Response

Perhaps the most memorable moments came as children recognised Gizmo from across the conference grounds. Many ran excitedly towards the stand, eager for a hug, a photo, or simply the chance to meet a character they knew and loved.

Parents also took time to share their appreciation, speaking about the positive impact Superbook has had on their families and thanking the team for creating engaging, Bible-centred resources for children.

These conversations served as a powerful reminder that God continues to open doors through faithful partnerships and simple moments of connection.

Every smile, every conversation, and every child who encountered Superbook represents another opportunity for God’s Word to take root in a young heart. Together, we are helping more children and families discover the timeless truth of the Bible and the hope found in Jesus Christ.