How’s Your Soil?

‘That same day Jesus went out of the house and sat by the lake. Such large crowds gathered around him that he got into a boat and sat in it, while all the people stood on the shore. Then he told them many things in parables, saying: “A farmer went out to sow his seed. As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants. Still other seed fell on good soil, where it produced a crop – a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown. Whoever has ears, let them hear.”’

(Matthew 13:1-9, NIV)

A crowd gathers along the shoreline. The sound of waves laps gently behind Jesus as He begins to speak – not with theology, but with a story. A farmer. Some seed. Different kinds of ground.

It’s a parable many of us may know well.

We often hear it taught as a reminder to receive the Word of God and produce fruit – abundant fruit, even beyond what was sown.

But there’s something else that demands our attention.

Not the seed.

The soil.