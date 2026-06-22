How’s Your Soil?

‘That same day Jesus went out of the house and sat by the lake. Such large crowds gathered around him that he got into a boat and sat in it, while all the people stood on the shore. Then he told them many things in parables, saying: “A farmer went out to sow his seed. As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants. Still other seed fell on good soil, where it produced a crop – a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown. Whoever has ears, let them hear.”’
(Matthew 13:1-9, NIV)
A crowd gathers along the shoreline. The sound of waves laps gently behind Jesus as He begins to speak – not with theology, but with a story. A farmer. Some seed. Different kinds of ground.
It’s a parable many of us may know well.
We often hear it taught as a reminder to receive the Word of God and produce fruit – abundant fruit, even beyond what was sown.
But there’s something else that demands our attention.
Not the seed.
The soil.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
In the parable of the Sower, Jesus describes four types of ground:
The seed never changes. It’s consistent, powerful, full of life.
So why the different results?
Because everything depends on the condition of the soil.
And that soil… is our hearts.
Have you ever stopped to consider the state of your heart?
If the Word of God is the same for all of us, then the responsibility shifts to us – to cultivate hearts that are ready to receive it.
Hearts that aren’t hardened.
Hearts that aren’t shallow.
Hearts that aren’t overcrowded.
Hearts where truth can settle deeply, take root, and flourish.
Because the goal isn’t just to hear the Word – it’s to harvest it.
Jesus explains that the seed on the path represents those who hear the Word but don’t understand it. And without understanding, the enemy quickly snatches it away.
Let’s be honest – there are times we all read Scripture or hear a message that doesn’t quite land.
The question is: what do we do next?
Do we shrug it off and move on?
Or do we lean in?
Good soil is curious soil.
It goes back. It rereads. It asks questions. It seeks God for revelation.
Understanding isn’t always instant – but it is worth pursuing. When we make the effort, we create space for the Word to take root in us instead of slipping away.
Rocky soil looks promising at first. Seeds sprout quickly – but without depth, they don’t last.
This is what happens when we try to do faith alone.
We were never designed for isolated, “me and God” Christianity. We were designed for community. The Church – imperfect as it is – is still the body of Christ.
And when life gets hard (because Jesus said when, not if), shallow roots won’t sustain us.
We need people around us who will pray with us, challenge us, remind us of truth, and hold us up when we feel like collapsing.
Disconnected faith leads to rootless living.
And rootless living leads to withering.
Stay planted. Stay connected. Stay grounded in community.
Picture a field filled with thorns – dense, tangled, chaotic.
That’s what a worried, distracted heart looks like.
Jesus says this soil represents those who hear the Word, but it gets choked by worry and the deceitfulness of wealth.
Sound familiar?
A mind full of anxiety.
A life consumed by financial pressure.
A schedule so packed that God gets the leftovers.
When our hearts are crowded, the Word has nowhere to grow.
It’s not that we reject it – it’s that we suffocate it.
Dusty Bibles.
Unopened prayer journals.
Good intentions buried under daily pressures.
But here’s the truth: the same God who plants the seed is also our provider.
We don’t need to carry what He has already promised to sustain.
Clear the clutter. Make space. Guard your heart.
And then there’s the good soil.
Soft. Deep. Clear. Ready.
This is the heart that receives the Word, understands it, and allows it to grow – producing thirty, sixty, even a hundred times what was sown.
Imagine that kind of fruit in your life.
It doesn’t happen by accident. It’s cultivated.
Healthy hearts don’t just happen – they’re formed through intentional living:
And alongside these:
The seed is being sown – again and again.
The question isn’t whether God is speaking.
The question is: what kind of soil will He find in you?
Let’s not settle for shallow, crowded, or hardened hearts.
Let’s cultivate lives where His Word can go deep, grow strong, and produce a harvest that reflects His glory.
Thirty. Sixty. One hundred.
It’s all possible – when the soil is ready.