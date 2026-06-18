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Liberty Kids in Wales

Picture of CBN UK & Europe
CBN UK & Europe

June 18, 2026

Picture of CBN UK & Europe
CBN UK & Europe

June 18, 2026

liberty kids wales

“For Such a Time as This…” - Raising a Generation of Courage and Faith

﻿In a local community in Wales, something powerful is happening every week at Liberty Kids Lunchtime Club.﻿  

What might look like a simple school club is, in reality, a place where children are discovering God’s Word, growing in confidence, and learning how to live out their faith in real, practical ways – thanks to Superbook. 

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

 Bringing the Bible to Life for Children 

Using Superbook episodes like David and Goliath and Esther – For Such a Time as This, leaders guide children through engaging, structured sessions that combine: 

  • Interactive video teaching 
  • Real-life dilemmas through Chris, Joy, and Gizmo 
  • Group discussions and reflection 
  • Creative activities, games, and crafts 

 

Each session is intentionally designed to help children not just hear Bible stories – but apply them. 

For example, during the Esther series, children explored what it means to “do the right thing”- even when it’s difficult – through real-life scenarios and discussions about courage, kindness, and standing up for others. 

Faith That Connects to Real Life 

What makes Superbook so impactful is how it bridges the gap between Bible truth and everyday life. 

Children aren’t just watching animations – they’re responding:  

  • Reflecting on moments when they’ve had to choose right from wrong 
  • Talking about fears, challenges, and friendships 
  • Learning that God is with them in every situation 

 

In the David and Goliath sessions, children explored what it means to face “giants” in their own lives – fear, anxiety, peer pressure – and were reminded that with God, no problem is too big. 

 One simple activity – making a “bravery bracelet” – became a tangible reminder that they are never alone. 

Children Are Loving It 

Leaders report that the children:  

  • Look forward to every session 
  • Are highly engaged in discussions 
  • Remember key truths and Bible verses 
  • Continue conversations beyond the sessions 

 

The mix of storytelling, humour, and relatable characters makes Superbook deeply engaging – especially for children in the crucial 4–14* age window, where lifelong beliefs are formed. 

Lasting Impact Beyond the Classroom 

Through Liberty Kids, Superbook is helping children:  

  • Grow in confidence and courage 
  • Understand their identity in God 
  • Develop biblical values like kindness, loyalty, and bravery 
  • Learn how to make wise choices in real life 

 

Moments like discussing whether to include someone who is left out, or standing up for what is right, are shaping how these children live – not just what they know. 

How You Can Be Part of This 

This is just one example of what Superbook is doing across the UK and beyond. 

When you support Superbook, you are helping to:  

  • Equip leaders with high-quality, ready-to-use discipleship resources 
  • Reach children in schools, churches, and communities 
  • Raise a Generation who know Jesus and live out their faith 

Will you stand with us? 

Join the Superbook Club today and help bring the Bible to life for children – just like those at Liberty Kids.  

 Because every child deserves the chance to discover truth, courage, and hope…
for such a time as this.  

 *Barna Research Group 

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