Liberty Kids in Wales

Bringing the Bible to Life for Children Using Superbook episodes like David and Goliath and Esther – For Such a Time as This, leaders guide children through engaging, structured sessions that combine: Interactive video teaching Real-life dilemmas through Chris, Joy, and Gizmo Group discussions and reflection Creative activities, games, and crafts Each session is intentionally designed to help children not just hear Bible stories – but apply them. For example, during the Esther series, children explored what it means to “do the right thing”- even when it’s difficult – through real-life scenarios and discussions about courage, kindness, and standing up for others.

Faith That Connects to Real Life What makes Superbook so impactful is how it bridges the gap between Bible truth and everyday life. Children aren’t just watching animations – they’re responding: Reflecting on moments when they’ve had to choose right from wrong Talking about fears, challenges, and friendships Learning that God is with them in every situation In the David and Goliath sessions, children explored what it means to face “giants” in their own lives – fear, anxiety, peer pressure – and were reminded that with God, no problem is too big. One simple activity – making a “bravery bracelet” – became a tangible reminder that they are never alone.

Children Are Loving It Leaders report that the children: Look forward to every session Are highly engaged in discussions Remember key truths and Bible verses Continue conversations beyond the sessions The mix of storytelling, humour, and relatable characters makes Superbook deeply engaging – especially for children in the crucial 4–14* age window, where lifelong beliefs are formed.

Lasting Impact Beyond the Classroom Through Liberty Kids, Superbook is helping children: Grow in confidence and courage Understand their identity in God Develop biblical values like kindness, loyalty, and bravery Learn how to make wise choices in real life Moments like discussing whether to include someone who is left out, or standing up for what is right, are shaping how these children live – not just what they know.

How You Can Be Part of This This is just one example of what Superbook is doing across the UK and beyond. When you support Superbook, you are helping to: Equip leaders with high-quality, ready-to-use discipleship resources Reach children in schools, churches, and communities Raise a Generation who know Jesus and live out their faith