Liberty Kids in Wales

In a local community in Wales, something powerful is happening every week at Liberty Kids Lunchtime Club.
What might look like a simple school club is, in reality, a place where children are discovering God’s Word, growing in confidence, and learning how to live out their faith in real, practical ways – thanks to Superbook.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Using Superbook episodes like David and Goliath and Esther – For Such a Time as This, leaders guide children through engaging, structured sessions that combine:
Each session is intentionally designed to help children not just hear Bible stories – but apply them.
For example, during the Esther series, children explored what it means to “do the right thing”- even when it’s difficult – through real-life scenarios and discussions about courage, kindness, and standing up for others.
What makes Superbook so impactful is how it bridges the gap between Bible truth and everyday life.
Children aren’t just watching animations – they’re responding:
In the David and Goliath sessions, children explored what it means to face “giants” in their own lives – fear, anxiety, peer pressure – and were reminded that with God, no problem is too big.
One simple activity – making a “bravery bracelet” – became a tangible reminder that they are never alone.
Leaders report that the children:
The mix of storytelling, humour, and relatable characters makes Superbook deeply engaging – especially for children in the crucial 4–14* age window, where lifelong beliefs are formed.
Through Liberty Kids, Superbook is helping children:
Moments like discussing whether to include someone who is left out, or standing up for what is right, are shaping how these children live – not just what they know.
This is just one example of what Superbook is doing across the UK and beyond.
When you support Superbook, you are helping to:
Join the Superbook Club today and help bring the Bible to life for children – just like those at Liberty Kids.
Because every child deserves the chance to discover truth, courage, and hope…
for such a time as this.
*Barna Research Group