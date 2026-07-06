 Where Else Would We Go? 

“Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.’”

(John 6:68, NIV)

Understanding the Bread of Life

After teaching about the bread of life, Jesus knew in His Spirit that many would grumble about this kind of teaching.

Eating the flesh of the Son of Man and drinking His blood were terms that the people following Jesus would not have encountered before – and they were struggling to accept it.

As the Church, post-resurrection, we have the privilege of knowing that Jesus was talking about accepting His sacrifice on the cross of calvary. That we must accept the broken body He offered up, beaten and disfigured for us, to pay for our sins.

We must accept the blood, the precious blood poured out as he died on the cross, ridding us of all guilt and shame with every drop.

This is what Jesus meant by eating of His body and drinking of His blood.

However, upon first hearing this, the disciples squirmed.

Jesus knew.

And so, He asks them – “You do not want to leave too, do you?”. (John 6:67)

It is here that we get our opening scripture from – Simon Peter’s beautiful response and declaration of faith – to whom will we go? You have the words of eternal life.

The disciples had heard Jesus teach with authority, witnessed Him perform miracles and spent time learning His heart. They knew Him and were convinced.

Jesus is the Christ!

He is the only true source of eternal life, hope, and salvation.

Where Else Can We Go?

Many people stopped following Jesus because His teaching was difficult. It challenged them.

Peter realised something life-changing: there was nowhere better to go than Jesus.

People still search everywhere for meaning – success, pleasure, relationships, religion, money, or self-improvement – yet nothing fully satisfies the human soul. Only Jesus gives eternal life.

Every heart is searching for purpose, peace, forgiveness, and security.

People try:

Achievement

Entertainment

Relationships

Religion

Wealth

Personal freedom

But sooner or later, these things cannot carry the weight of eternity.

Ask yourself – what have you been depending on for meaning or peace?

Is it Jesus? Or have you defaulted to something else, perhaps something from the above list?

Peter did not say Jesus merely had good advice. He said Jesus had the words of eternal life.

The Words of Eternal Life

Jesus offers:

Forgiveness for sin

Reconciliation with God

True identity

Hope beyond death

A lasting relationship with Him

Salvation is not found in a system, but in a Person.

There are many scriptures to support this truth:

John 14:6 – ‘Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’

Acts 4:12 – “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”

Romans 6:23 – ‘For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.’

We have not been left guessing what the Bible means by salvation is found in no one else!

The crowd left because Jesus challenged them. The disciples stayed because they trusted Him – even when they did not fully understand everything.

Faith does not mean having every answer. It means believing Jesus is trustworthy.

Sometimes following Christ is costly, but walking away from Him leaves us empty.

Jesus still asks the same question today:

“Do you also want to go away?”

And every person must answer.

If Jesus truly is the Son of God who died and rose again, then there is no greater response than to trust Him fully.

And remember, when you surrender yourself to the Lord, He responds with:

“Whoever comes to me I will never cast out.”

(John 6:37, NIV)