Oil – Trusting the God Who Provides

‘The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.”
Elisha replied to her, “How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?”
“Your servant has nothing there at all,” she said, “except a small jar of olive oil.”
Elisha said, “Go around and ask all your neighbours for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few. Then go inside and shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to one side.”’
(2 Kings 4:1-4, NIV)
Today’s title Bible story is not the first time the Lord performed a miracle, and it wouldn’t be the last either.
The Widow’s Oil is a wonderful example – baked right into scripture – of how, when you think your back is against the wall, the Lord miraculously moves those walls to give you room to breathe.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
I do not know what circumstance has you up at night, worried and stressed about the possible outcomes, but I do know that nothing is too hard for the Lord.
When you prayerfully bring what you have to the One for whom nothing is impossible, He multiplies it – sometimes miraculously – to meet the need you or others have.
I know that this is very easy to say and much harder to trust and live out, but that does not make it any less true.
So, take a moment to think about a circumstance existing in your life right now that you believe to be beyond the help and reach of God…now I want you to do something very brave.
I want you to pray for a miracle.
I want you to ask God to help you resolve this situation by His power and by His Spirit.
Now, I am not promising you that He will answer this prayer in one particular way. God is God and His ways are much higher than ours, His thoughts far beyond our ability to comprehend.
But I do believe that, if you commit to asking God to deliver you from your ‘back -against-the-wall’ situation, He will answer that prayer – in His own unique way.
For the Widow, that looked like the only measure of resource she had left miraculously continuing to pour until she was debt free and able to survive.
Your story will be different but, nonetheless, it will be a story – a testimony – of the goodness of God.
I believe it.
God assures us that in this world we will have trouble (see John 16:33) but that we are to take heart, for He has overcome the world.
Let’s pray:
Father God,
I lift up my brother or sister to you now. You know what situation is troubling them and what is keeping them up late and night and waking them up early in the morning.
Anxiety is not our portion Lord and so we ask for a miracle. Where there does not seem to be a way to resolve this in the natural, I pray that you will provide a solution in the supernatural.
Just as you allowed the widow’s oil to miraculously keep pouring, will you pour out your Spirit upon my brother or sister until there is more than enough to meet their need.
We love you Lord and we look to no one else but you for our deliverance.
In Jesus’ name, amen.