Oil – Trusting the God Who Provides

‘The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.”

Elisha replied to her, “How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?”

“Your servant has nothing there at all,” she said, “except a small jar of olive oil.”

Elisha said, “Go around and ask all your neighbours for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few. Then go inside and shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to one side.”’

(2 Kings 4:1-4, NIV)

Today’s title Bible story is not the first time the Lord performed a miracle, and it wouldn’t be the last either.

The Widow’s Oil is a wonderful example – baked right into scripture – of how, when you think your back is against the wall, the Lord miraculously moves those walls to give you room to breathe.