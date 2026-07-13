Between Us 

“But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
(Matthew 6:6, NIV)
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
You know you’ve seen them…
The perfectly manicured devotional set-ups: the coffee cup, the Bible opened and highlighted in just the right places, the journal and pen poised to capture profound prayers for the nations, a candle smouldering away in the background…we’ve all seen those pictures on social media, haven’t we?
Now, whilst there is nothing wrong with romanticising your daily quiet time with Jesus, there is something forced, dare I say it unoriginal about this captured scene.
And it has nothing to do with the components in the image.
It is the fact that the image finds its way from a very private encounter – to a very public space like the internet.
What was meant to be a scared meeting between two friends became a public display of holiness.
What was meant to be kept between you and Jesus became publicised for all to see.
We are not lacking in ‘Instagram faith’, as I like to call it. Many are so enamoured with their quiet time set up that they post it on social media – but, to what end?
If your motivation is to inspire others to recreate a similar scene, meeting with Jesus for themselves, bravo! I pray that these posts find their way through the algorithm to the people who are struggling with their devotional time each day – and that they are indeed inspired to pick up their Bible, grab a journal and pen and spend some quality time with the Lord!
But if the honest motivation is to showcase your own version of righteousness and devotion, I do not believe there is any merit in that.
I am not judging these individuals – I may have even been one of them in the past – but I am suggesting that something as intimate as daily devotion to the Lord is between you and Him alone.
Between you and Jesus.
How would you feel if you were in the middle of a deep conversation with your close friend and your friend proceeds to take out their phone and records a voice note to someone else?!
Dismissed?
Disconnected?
Unimportant?
This scenario may seem ridiculously careless and inconceivable, but when we take what is sacred – connection with Jesus and even one another – and make it common by sharing it with everyone, we cheapen the intimacy we cultivate each day with the Lord.
Again, this is not an article to judge, but rather one to provoke a deeper level of togetherness and intimacy between you and your Creator.
As our opening scripture encourages us, why not keep what is between you and the Lord, between you two alone. This kind of intimacy develops closeness and deeper relational bonding far more than sharing your ‘spiritual secrets’ with others, whether that is on social media or otherwise.
I believe Jesus desires personal, genuine relationship – not just public religion.
Develop something more – something deeply personal:
“Close the door… and pray to your Father.”
Christianity is not only about church attendance, ministry, or outward appearance. At its heart is a private relationship between a child and their Heavenly Father.
Before ministry comes intimacy.
Before public faith comes secret devotion.
Some of the most important moments in the Christian life happen where nobody else can see.