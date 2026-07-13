Between Us 

When Intimacy Becomes a Performance

You know you’ve seen them…

The perfectly manicured devotional set-ups: the coffee cup, the Bible opened and highlighted in just the right places, the journal and pen poised to capture profound prayers for the nations, a candle smouldering away in the background…we’ve all seen those pictures on social media, haven’t we?

Now, whilst there is nothing wrong with romanticising your daily quiet time with Jesus, there is something forced, dare I say it unoriginal about this captured scene.

And it has nothing to do with the components in the image.

It is the fact that the image finds its way from a very private encounter – to a very public space like the internet.

What was meant to be a scared meeting between two friends became a public display of holiness.

What was meant to be kept between you and Jesus became publicised for all to see.

We are not lacking in ‘Instagram faith’, as I like to call it. Many are so enamoured with their quiet time set up that they post it on social media – but, to what end?

If your motivation is to inspire others to recreate a similar scene, meeting with Jesus for themselves, bravo! I pray that these posts find their way through the algorithm to the people who are struggling with their devotional time each day – and that they are indeed inspired to pick up their Bible, grab a journal and pen and spend some quality time with the Lord!

But if the honest motivation is to showcase your own version of righteousness and devotion, I do not believe there is any merit in that.

I am not judging these individuals – I may have even been one of them in the past – but I am suggesting that something as intimate as daily devotion to the Lord is between you and Him alone.