From Prayer to Possibility Through a Business in Thailand

Overcoming the Struggle for Stability

Without the right equipment, he could only take small jobs from friends. His income barely covered expenses. Debt lingered, and his young family often scraped by, eating instant noodles.

But at his local church, Thai Covenant, leaders saw something more than struggle. They saw discipline, consistency, and deep faith. They recognized that Sompong and his wife, Pat, were committed to standing on their own and building a stable life together through their microenterprise in Thailand. When church leaders learned about a support program through Operation Blessing that CBN supporters made possible, they knew Sompong was exactly who it was designed for.

And his wife stood beside him at every step, helping write the proposal, managing finances, and offering prayer and encouragement when the path felt uncertain. Before he opened his shop, Sompong told God, “You’ll oversee the marketing and management. I’ll give it my all and honor You with my tithe.”