From Prayer to Possibility Through a Business in Thailand

In a quiet corner of Baan Fah Muay, Thailand, the sound of tools clicking and engines humming echoes through the streets, signaling the birth of a microenterprise in Thailand. It might sound like background noise to others, but to Sompong, it’s the sound of answered prayer.
At 36, Sompong was accustomed to working long hours doing heavy labor just to stay afloat. Though he had skills in motorcycle repair, he lacked the tools and location to build a real business. “I prayed, ‘God, can You help me start a small motorbike repair shop?’ … I poured out my heart with tears.”
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Without the right equipment, he could only take small jobs from friends. His income barely covered expenses. Debt lingered, and his young family often scraped by, eating instant noodles.
But at his local church, Thai Covenant, leaders saw something more than struggle. They saw discipline, consistency, and deep faith. They recognized that Sompong and his wife, Pat, were committed to standing on their own and building a stable life together through their microenterprise in Thailand. When church leaders learned about a support program through Operation Blessing that CBN supporters made possible, they knew Sompong was exactly who it was designed for.
And his wife stood beside him at every step, helping write the proposal, managing finances, and offering prayer and encouragement when the path felt uncertain. Before he opened his shop, Sompong told God, “You’ll oversee the marketing and management. I’ll give it my all and honor You with my tithe.”
With the support of friends like you, Sompong’s shop became reality. CBN Partners helped to give him a set of quality tools, a welcoming workspace, and the dignity of running a microenterprise in Thailand that blesses others. “Some customers bring me gifts like mangoes, limes, or other food,” Sompong shared excitedly. “They thank me, even though they’re the ones paying me!”
In just weeks, the shop grew beyond expectations. Sompong left his night job to focus full time on repairs. He told us that he’s now able to support his family, repay debts, and give to his church! The compassionate partnership of friends like you transformed Sompong’s dream from a prayer whispered in the dark into a new beginning.
His family will never forget that when they needed help most, people just like you showed up!