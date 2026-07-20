He Already Knows 

The Heat of the Day At around midday, the sun was blazing hot. To consider toil in these temperatures would be cruel, and yet it is in exactly this set of circumstances that the Samaritan woman comes out of the local town of Sychar to complete the arduous task of drawing water from Jacob’s well. Jesus, already seated and resting, makes a simple request – He asks the Samaritan woman for a drink. This was shocking on many fronts, predominantly because Jesus was a Jewish man and the person He engaged in conversation was a Samaritan – and a woman. This is why the Samaritan woman objects and says to Jesus: “You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman. How can you ask me for a drink?” (For Jews do not associate with Samaritans.) (John 4:9, NIV)

Deeper Truths But Jesus’ response opens up a much deeper conversation, one that would change her life forever: Jesus answered her, “If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have given you living water.” (John 4:10, NIV) The conversation continues on in both a practical (on the woman’s side) and a deeper, more spiritual (on Jesus’ side) direction. But the Samaritan woman’s world stands still when Jesus utters a profound statement: Jesus said to her, “You are right when you say you have no husband. The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband. What you have just said is quite true.” (John 4:17-18, NIV)

He Already Knew There was no rational way that Jesus could have known this about her. He did not live alongside her and witness these truths. So, He must be a Prophet, right? This was the Samaritan woman’s only guess. It was all she had. Little did she know that there was not a single thing about her that this man in front of her did not know. He knew that she had been rejected by the other townsfolk and that that was the reason she had to come and draw water in the heat of the day. He knew that she had given herself away five times to five different men. He knew that she was living in sin, with a man she was not married to. And yet, still, He extended a relationship towards her. He tore down the walls that separated her and God, assuring her that she need only worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth to be deemed worthy of closeness with her Creator.