A Place Where Leila Found Belonging

A Childhood Marked by Loss Leila’s early childhood was filled with instability and painful family struggles. Her parents faced serious personal challenges that eventually led to their separation. After some time, Leila’s mother began searching for a new direction in life and started attending a local church. There she met volunteers from the Women’s Center, who invited her to visit and receive counseling and support. The center works with women and children facing emotional, social, and spiritual difficulties. Volunteers provide mentoring, organise training programs for women, and create safe spaces where families can find encouragement and practical help. They also lead children’s activities and Superbook clubs, where kids discover Bible stories in a language they understand. Leila’s mother began visiting the center and sharing openly about the struggles she had faced. Volunteers prayed with her and supported her as she tried to rebuild her life. But one day, she suddenly disappeared. Communication with the center was lost. Later, the volunteers received heartbreaking news: Leila’s mother had passed away. For the team who had been praying for her, the loss was deeply painful.

When a Child Feels Completely Alone Leila was devastated by the loss of her mother. During this same painful time, her father also withdrew from her life, leaving the girl to face the world without her parents. Today Leila lives with her grandmother. While her grandmother cares deeply for her, the relationship between them can sometimes be difficult as both of them are still learning how to cope with grief. The emotional wounds have left a deep mark on Leila’s heart. When she feels stressed or overwhelmed, she often withdraws and prefers to be alone. Sometimes she quietly shares with her grandmother: “I wonder what it’s like to have both a mom and a dad. I wish my mom could come to school with me.” These words reveal the deep longing in a young heart that has experienced more loss than most children her age.

Discovering Peace Through Superbook For some time now, Leila’s grandmother has been bringing her to the Women’s Center to participate in the Superbook Club. Here, children gather for games, creative activities, and to watch Superbook cartoons that brings the Bible to life in a way children can easily understand. Through these stories, they learn about God’s love, courage, forgiveness, and hope. The volunteers at the center know Leila’s story, and they surround her with prayer, encouragement, and kindness. They gently invite her to pray with them so she can find comfort in God during difficult moments. Little by little, something has begun to change. At the center, Leila experiences something she had been missing for a long time – peace, love, and acceptance. She eagerly participates in activities and often offers help to the teachers. The volunteers describe her as an active, polite, and humble girl with a kind heart. Many days she doesn’t want to leave when the activities end. The center has become a place where she feels safe. A place where she belongs. “I Have a Big Family” The volunteers often remind the children that in God’s family, no one is alone. Leila has embraced this truth with her whole heart. One day at school, another child told her that she had no family because she didn’t have parents. But Leila answered confidently: “That’s not true. I have a big family! At the center I have many brothers and sisters, and they love me.” For the team serving there, moments like this are powerful reminders of how God is restoring hope in young hearts. Leila’s grandmother is deeply grateful for the Women’s Center, for the Superbook lessons, and for the prayers and support they offer. She often says that every time Leila returns home from the center, she is filled with joy. Through this loving community, Leila is gaining confidence, peace, and the assurance that she is not alone.

Thank You for Making Stories Like Leila’s Possible Thank you for supporting the ministry of CBN UK & Europe. Because of your faithful partnership, children in difficult circumstances can hear Bible stories in a language they understand and discover God’s love for themselves. For children like Leila, these moments are more than just lessons – they become a place of comfort, belonging, and hope. Through Superbook and the loving care of the team at the Women’s Center, she is beginning to see that she is not alone and that her life has value and purpose. Your generosity helps children like Leila experience God’s love in real and tangible ways.