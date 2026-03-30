Responding to World News as a Follower of Jesus

From Local Concerns to Global Awareness Not long ago, most people were primarily aware of what happened in their own homes, families, and local communities. Over time, our awareness naturally expanded to include our neighbours and the wellbeing of those around us. Caring for others beyond our immediate household is a good and healthy thing. But today, we are connected to every corner of the world. We see the struggles of nations, conflicts between governments, and crises affecting millions of people we will never meet. The question then becomes: What do we do with all of this information?

The Wisdom of Living Quietly The Bible offers surprising wisdom for navigating this modern reality. In First Epistle to the Thessalonians, we read: “Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands… so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders.”

(1 Thessalonians 4:11–12) At first glance, this instruction may seem unusual in a culture obsessed with knowing everything about everyone. But the message is clear: we are not called to become consumed with the affairs of the entire world. This passage gently warns us against the temptation of gossip, constant speculation, and meddling in matters beyond our responsibility. Of course, when someone nearby is in need, love compels us to respond. But Scripture encourages us to avoid becoming overwhelmed by things outside our control.

The Powerful Response We Do Have Although we may not be able to solve global crises, followers of Jesus are not powerless. We possess one of the most powerful tools God has given His people: Prayer. When we encounter troubling news, prayer allows us to respond rather than simply react. Instead of becoming overwhelmed or fearful, we can bring situations before God. Prayer pushes back against darkness.

Prayer invites God’s presence into broken situations.

Prayer aligns our hearts with His purposes. In a world that often feels chaotic, prayer is an active and faith-filled response.

Do Not Be Alarmed Jesus warned that difficult events would occur in the world. Wars, conflict, and turmoil were never hidden from believers. Yet His instruction in Gospel of Matthew is clear: “See to it that you are not alarmed.” Why? Because these events do not surprise God. They unfold within His greater plan and ultimately point toward the return of Christ. While darkness may increase in the world, followers of Jesus are called to respond differently – not with fear, but with faith.

Shining Brighter in Darker Times As the world grows darker, the light of Christ becomes even more visible. The Church carries the message of hope.

Believers carry the presence of Christ.

The Gospel carries the promise of redemption. The darker the world becomes, the brighter this light must shine.