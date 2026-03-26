From Struggling to Thriving – Phraewanit's Story

As a single mother in Thailand, Phraewanit was caring for four children while selling fried chicken from a broken-down stall. Life was difficult – her small business barely earned enough, and her family often went hungry. With no freezer, she was unable to stock enough chicken, and the smoke from cooking drove customers away.

Things looked bleak.

And this hardworking mum was desperate.

But thanks to the generous support of caring partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing intervened. They renovated her stall, installed a fan to clear out smoke, and provided a freezer along with new supplies to help expand the shop’s menu.

Phraewanit informed us that she now earns four times more, has paid off her debts, and her children no longer suffer hunger.

Phraewanit shared, “I am so grateful to everyone who helped me and my children. Thank you, and may God bless you!”

Thank you for changing lives with hope, healing, and provision – making stories like this possible.