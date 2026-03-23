Honouring God with the Tithe: A Biblical Guide to Faithful Stewardship

What Is Tithing? The word tithe literally means “tenth.” In the Bible, it refers to giving the first 10% of one’s income or produce back to God. The concept appears throughout Scripture as a way of acknowledging that everything ultimately belongs to God. When believers return a tithe, they are not paying God for blessings; they are recognising His provision and lordship over their lives.

The Challenge in Malachi One of the most direct passages on tithing appears in the book of Book of Malachi. “Will a mere mortal rob God? Yet you rob me.

But you ask, ‘How are we robbing you?’

In tithes and offerings.”

(Malachi 3:8–9) Through the prophet, God confronts His people with a striking question: “Will a mere mortal rob God?” The phrase “mere mortal” reminds us of the gap between Creator and creation. Everything we have – our jobs, homes, opportunities, and even the breath in our lungs – comes from God’s generosity. From that perspective, the tithe becomes something profound:

a recognition that what we possess was never truly ours to begin with.

Tithing Is About the Heart, Not Just Money It is easy to reduce tithing to a financial transaction, but Scripture presents it as something much deeper. Tithing expresses three core attitudes: Trust Giving the first portion of income requires trusting that God will provide for the remaining needs. Obedience God calls His people to honour Him in practical ways, including how they steward their resources. Gratitude Returning a tithe is a tangible way to thank God for His provision and faithfulness. Rather than taking from us, the tithe reorders our priorities, reminding us that God comes first.

Why Ten Percent? One of the remarkable things about the tithe is its balance. God could demand everything, yet He asks for only the first tenth and entrusts the remaining ninety percent to us. This reflects both God’s authority and His generosity. The tithe teaches believers to manage what remains responsibly – using it to care for family, bless others, and steward life wisely.

Is Tithing Only an Old Testament Practice? A common question is whether tithing still applies under the New Covenant. Some argue that because tithing appears prominently in the Old Testament, it no longer applies to Christians. However, the teachings of Jesus Christ suggest something deeper. In the Sermon on the Mount recorded in the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus repeatedly expands Old Testament commands: Instead of merely avoiding murder, He warns against harbouring anger. Instead of only avoiding adultery, He addresses lust in the heart. Grace does not lower the standard – it transforms the heart behind the behaviour. When applied to finances, this suggests that generosity under grace should not shrink but grow.

Money and Worship Jesus also taught that money competes for our devotion. “You cannot serve both God and money.”

(Matthew 6:24) Money itself is not evil, but it easily becomes an object of trust or security. Tithing helps break that hold by regularly reminding believers that God – not wealth – is their provider. Through this practice, believers learn to live open-handedly rather than tightly gripping what they have.

The Freedom Found in Giving Far from being a burden, many Christians testify that tithing brings unexpected freedom. It reshapes the relationship with money by: Breaking cycles of greed and fear Encouraging intentional financial stewardship Supporting the work of the church and helping those in need Cultivating a lifestyle of generosity In this sense, tithing becomes a spiritual discipline – one that forms the heart as much as it supports ministry.

A Prayer for Faithful Stewardship If tithing feels challenging or unfamiliar, the best place to begin is with prayer. Consider praying something like this: “Lord, search my heart. Reveal any fear, hesitation, or mistrust when it comes to giving.

Teach me to honour You first – with my tithe, my offering, and my heart.

Lead me into Your path of obedience and blessing.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.”