Superbook Season 2 Now Available with British Sign Language

The first four episodes of Season 2 are already live with BSL.

Jay Thomas-Morton, our dedicated Superbook signer, has done an incredible job bringing each episode of Season 2 to life. His passion for making the Gospel accessible to every child, everywhere shines through in every scene. We are deeply grateful for his time, skill, and heart to serve – this project simply wouldn’t be the same without him.

This milestone has only been possible because of your generosity. Your giving is opening doors so children can experience the story of Jesus in their own language. Thank you for standing with us.

How You Can Help

PRAY

Pray that these episodes reach those who need them most – children and adults in the Deaf and hard of hearing community, along with families, carers, churches, educators, and anyone interested in learning BSL.

SHARE

Help us spread the word in your church and local community – because the more awareness we raise, the more lives we can reach with the hope of the Gospel. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Superbook UK YouTube channel so you never miss a new release and can be the first to share it with others!

GIVE

Consider donating today and become part of the mission to ensure every child, everywhere can access the Gospel in their own language.