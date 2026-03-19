Superbook Season 2 Now Available with British Sign Language

Season 2 of Superbook is now available with British Sign Language (BSL)!
This marks another powerful step toward our mission of sharing the Gospel and making disciples everywhere. We believe every child deserves the chance to encounter God’s Word in a way they can fully understand – and we are praying that Season 2 with BSL will be a tremendous blessing to children, families, and individuals in the Deaf and hard of hearing community.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Jay Thomas-Morton, our dedicated Superbook signer, has done an incredible job bringing each episode of Season 2 to life. His passion for making the Gospel accessible to every child, everywhere shines through in every scene. We are deeply grateful for his time, skill, and heart to serve – this project simply wouldn’t be the same without him.
And there’s more good news…
This milestone has only been possible because of your generosity. Your giving is opening doors so children can experience the story of Jesus in their own language. Thank you for standing with us.
PRAY
Pray that these episodes reach those who need them most – children and adults in the Deaf and hard of hearing community, along with families, carers, churches, educators, and anyone interested in learning BSL.
SHARE
Help us spread the word in your church and local community – because the more awareness we raise, the more lives we can reach with the hope of the Gospel. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Superbook UK YouTube channel so you never miss a new release and can be the first to share it with others!
GIVE
Consider donating today and become part of the mission to ensure every child, everywhere can access the Gospel in their own language.
If you’d like to see the real impact of this work, take a moment to learn about Oscar and how Superbook with BSL has empowered him to discover Jesus and the Gospel independently. His story is a beautiful reminder of why this matters so much.
Together, we are removing barriers and opening hearts.
God bless you!