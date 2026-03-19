CBN Europe

Superbook Season 2 Now Available with British Sign Language

Picture of CBN UK & Europe
CBN UK & Europe

March 19, 2026

Picture of CBN UK & Europe
CBN UK & Europe

March 19, 2026

Gospel Hope Access

We Have Exciting News!

Season 2 of Superbook is now available with British Sign Language (BSL)! 

This marks another powerful step toward our mission of sharing the Gospel and making disciples everywhere. We believe every child deserves the chance to encounter God’s Word in a way they can fully understand – and we are praying that Season 2 with BSL will be a tremendous blessing to children, families, and individuals in the Deaf and hard of hearing community. 

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

Bringing the Gospel to Life with BSL

Jay Thomas-Morton, our dedicated Superbook signer, has done an incredible job bringing each episode of Season 2 to life. His passion for making the Gospel accessible to every child, everywhere shines through in every scene. We are deeply grateful for his time, skill, and heart to serve – this project simply wouldn’t be the same without him. 

And there’s more good news… 

  • The first four episodes of Season 2 are already live with BSL. 

Because of You

This milestone has only been possible because of your generosity. Your giving is opening doors so children can experience the story of Jesus in their own language. Thank you for standing with us. 

How You Can Help

PRAY
Pray that these episodes reach those who need them most – children and adults in the Deaf and hard of hearing community, along with families, carers, churches, educators, and anyone interested in learning BSL. 

SHARE
Help us spread the word in your church and local community – because the more awareness we raise, the more lives we can reach with the hope of the Gospel. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Superbook UK YouTube channel so you never miss a new release and can be the first to share it with others! 

GIVE
Consider donating today and become part of the mission to ensure every child, everywhere can access the Gospel in their own language. 

A Story That Shows Why This Matters

If you’d like to see the real impact of this work, take a moment to learn about Oscar and how Superbook with BSL has empowered him to discover Jesus and the Gospel independently. His story is a beautiful reminder of why this matters so much. 

Together, we are removing barriers and opening hearts. 

God bless you! 

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