What is a Good Steward?

“Again, it will be like a man going on a journey, who called his servants and entrusted his wealth to them…”

– Matthew 25:14 (NIV)

While listening to a message on the life of King David, I heard a striking statement:

“Stewardship is at the heart of God.”

That sentence stayed with me – because it rings profoundly true.

The blessings God has placed in our lives are not accidental, nor are they ignored. Scripture consistently shows us that God watches how His gifts are handled. Not to trap us, but to grow us. Not to burden us, but to trust us.

So let me ask you a few honest questions.

Do you have a house or a flat? Have you ever considered that God may care deeply about how you steward that space – whether it is treated with gratitude and care, or neglect and indifference?

Do you own a car… or even a bicycle? Is it maintained and respected, or allowed to decay through inattention?

Do you receive a wage at the end of each month? How do you manage it? How do you budget, apportion, and use it in a way that honours God?

Scripture tells us that “we have been blessed with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 1:3). That means every one of us – without exception – has been entrusted with something to steward.

And here is the challenging truth:

If we cannot be trusted to steward a small amount well – producing fruit for the Kingdom in one way or another – why would God entrust us with more?

Would that be wise?

Would it even be kind?

After all, if someone is already buckling under the weight of responsibility in one area, adding more of the same would be unloving, not generous.

This matters deeply, especially as the day of Jesus’ return draws closer. Each of us – believer and non-believer alike – will one day come face to face with Him.

We will stand before the One who flung the stars into the heavens.

The One who set boundaries for the seas.

The One who knit together every part of your inmost being (Psalms 139).

And like the servants in the parable, we will be asked to give an account – not just of what we were given, but how we stewarded it.

Here is the good news.

Even the most reckless steward can turn things around once they realise how much stewardship matters to God. I do not believe a loving Father harshly condemns His children for mistakes made early in their walk with Him. But I do believe that when we know better, we are called to do better.

So where are you right now?

Take a moment to reflect.

Your possessions – your home, car, phone, clothes

– your home, car, phone, clothes Your resources – time, money, health

– time, money, health Your relationships – with God and with others

Write them down if you need to. Then ask yourself:

Are these things blessing my life and the lives of others – or are they quietly binding me?

My prayer is that one day, when you look your Saviour in the eye, you will hear those precious, longed-for words:

“Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

– Matthew 25:21 (NIV)