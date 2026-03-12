From Deep Fear to Soaring Hope – Olha’s Story

Olha was born in the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine, one of three sisters. Their childhood was far from happy. Their parents abused alcohol, and the home that should have been a place of safety and love instead became a place of fear and anxiety.

Then one winter evening on Christmas Eve, tragedy struck.

A drunk neighbor came to their home and killed their mother in front of the children. Their father was not there at the time. From that moment on, the girls’ lives were forever divided into “before” and “after.”

After their mother’s death, their father did not become the support they needed. Instead, his drinking worsened. The family lost the little stability they had when he sold their home in the district centre and spent the money on alcohol.

The girls were forced to move to a village house without heating or proper living conditions.

Winters were especially harsh. They slept in their coats to stay warm. Their only heat came from a small electric heater that their father often took with him when he left the house drunk. Hunger, cold, and fear became part of daily life.

Despite these circumstances, Olha continued her education. When she enrolled in college in the city, she faced another challenge: she had nowhere to live.

Olha is talented and creative, especially gifted at drawing, but by this point she was emotionally and physically exhausted. A college mentor who knew about the Transitional Home advised her to seek help there.

The Transitional Home, supported by the Operation Blessing Orphan’s Promise project, provides support for orphans and vulnerable young people. Residents receive help with housing, food, and life skills, as well as emotional and spiritual support. Staff also introduce young people to God and Christian values.

When Olha first arrived at the home, she was only 17 years old.

She was small, thin, and physically unwell. She suffered from low hemoglobin, low blood pressure, vision problems, chronic illnesses, and severe dental issues.

Yet her deepest wounds were in her heart. The trauma she had experienced left her living in constant fear and a deep sense of loss.

Olha often repeated:

“It is a miracle for me that here, in the transitional home, you can eat three times a day: a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And the food did not disappear! It is warm here, both for my body and my soul.”

Even after finding safety, Olha constantly worried about her younger sister, who was only 12 and still living with their alcoholic father in the cold village house.

So, Olha packed portions of her meals into trays and sent them to her sister by bus.

Seeing her concern, the staff at the transitional home knew they needed to help. After much effort – and once their father signed the necessary power of attorney – Olha’s younger sister was able to move into the home as well.

For the first time in years, Olha felt peace knowing her sister was safe.

From that point on, her journey of healing began.

With the support of the staff, Olha slowly worked on rebuilding her health, emotional well-being, and spiritual life. The staff became a steady source of encouragement and guidance for both sisters.

Over time, Olha’s heart began to open to God’s love.

She shared:

“You showed me the light at the end of the dark tunnel and became rays of sunshine on this path. You gave me hope for the future and unwavering faith. The transitional home became my real home, which I had never had before. This is my place of strength, where I learned from you to draw energy from serving others. And it changed me and my life forever! I realised that I want to always have love in my heart and let God in.”

Today, Olha considers her repentance and water baptism to be her greatest personal victory. She now actively serves in church, helping in the camera department and in Sunday school.

Support from the Orphan’s Promise project also allowed Olha to receive braces and treatment for serious dental problems, which greatly improved both her health and confidence.

She said:

“Thanks to spiritual healing, I was able to open my heart, and thanks to solving the problem with my teeth, I also stopped hiding my face. Could the confused girl with a frozen heart, whom you took in, have dreamed of this? No, I did not even dare to think about it! Today, I am a completely different person. You did not just turn away from me you opened the heavens for me! You changed my destiny. I will spend my whole life repaying you for this with my faithful service to others.”

Last month, Olha completed the transitional home programme.

Today she works two jobs, rents her own apartment, and plans to bring her younger sister to live with her.

“She is my only family, and I want her to be with me. Now I am ready to take responsibility not only for my own life, but also for my sisters,” says Olha.

With tears in her eyes, she remembers her first day at the home:

“I was afraid of everything: my surroundings, new people; I was afraid that I would go hungry again and live in the cold… Instead, I received so much warmth here that now I can share that warmth myself. Finally, my soul was warmed. It was here that I cried for the first time, not from pain, despair, or fear, but from sincere happiness. I thank God for the people who have been with me physically and in spirit all this time. Thank you for the support I received every day here at the home. Thank you for the chance to live a full life with God in my heart!”

Today, Olha’s life has changed – not because all her difficulties disappeared, but because she now has something she never had before: a foundation of safety, support, values, and faith in God.

The transitional home is a place where a cold childhood can end and a warm, hopeful future can begin.