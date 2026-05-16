The Eternal Wall’s Untold Story

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer is set to be built in Coleshill near Birmingham and will be a dedicated monument giving glory to God in the heart of the country. There have been many people who God has called to help with the project along the way.

We filmed an exclusive interview with Andrew Edmiston, Managing Director of the IM Group, a global business with interests in automotive, property and finance.

His story provides a new angle on the journey of the Eternal Wall, whilst highlighting the pull this monument has in so many being moved to support this project.

We filmed at the headquarters of the IM Group, which is not far from the Eternal Wall Site. Entering such an amazing piece of architecture was an enthralling experience. Seeing vast numbers of happy staff and facilities that would attract anyone to want to work in such a space. The experience proved that Andrew works with excellence in all that he does and his heart to honour God in his business has evidently meant that God has honoured him.

Andrew first heard about the Eternal Wall through his Pastor, who told him about Richard Gamble, the Pioneer of the Eternal Wall. They then met and Richard said: “God’s called me to build a monument. I’ve got absolutely no idea how to do it!”

To hear the rest of this amazing story, watch the video below.