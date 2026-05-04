Something I deeply admire about the Jewish people is the way they keep scripture ever before them – with great intention and reverence.

The passage below is known as The Shema Prayer in Jewish culture and is recited twice daily: once in the morning and once in the evening. Its purpose is simple yet profound – to call God’s people back, again and again, to the oneness and Lordship of God in their lives.

I love that.

As a writer, however, I can sometimes have too many thoughts and opinions when I approach scripture. I may read a passage of the Bible and instantly begin forming a response, an interpretation, or an angle of my own. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing – thinking and reasoning are gifts.

And yet, I don’t believe this is always the best way to read scripture.