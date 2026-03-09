Fit For Service

‘Therefore I do not run without a definite goal; I do not flail around like one beating the air [just shadow boxing]. But [like a boxer] I strictly discipline my body and make it my slave, so that, after I have preached [the gospel] to others, I myself will not somehow be disqualified [as unfit for service].’

(1 Corinthians 9:26-27, AMP)

The new year’s resolutions have long worn off, and that not-so-new gym card is now firmly lodged in the back of your wallet.

Sound familiar?

So… what now?

Our title verse for today doesn’t tiptoe around the issue. It speaks plainly, even uncomfortably so. But before we get there, we need a little context.

Today’s text comes from a passage of Scripture where Apostle Paul is evidencing his right to preach the Gospel. In 1 Corinthians 9, Paul explains that, as an apostle, he holds the same rights as other Gospel workers – rights to material support, to marriage, and to the benefits that accompany ministry. He builds his case carefully, drawing from everyday examples, the Law of Moses, and the Lord’s own instruction that those who proclaim the Gospel should live from it.

And then comes the surprise.

Although Paul clearly possesses these rights, he chooses not to exercise them. He willingly lays them down so that nothing – absolutely nothing – might hinder the advance of the Gospel. For Paul, preaching is not about entitlement or recognition. It is a stewardship. A holy responsibility entrusted to him by God.

He goes on to describe how intentionally he lives for the sake of others. To the Jews, he becomes as a Jew. To those under the law, as one under the law. To those outside the law, as one outside it – never compromising obedience to Christ but always meeting people where they are. His goal is singular and compelling: to save some by all possible means.

The chapter closes with a striking image of discipline and purpose. Paul speaks like an athlete in training, declaring his determination to discipline his body and bring it under control. He understands something vital: a life lived without intention weakens a message proclaimed with passion.

And that raises a sobering question for us.

How many of us have adopted the same standard?

How many of us have unintentionally disqualified ourselves from proclaiming the Gospel without hypocrisy – simply because we live aimlessly, without discipline or clear purpose?

My encouragement today is this: whether your gym card is gathering dust or still in use, take an honest inventory of your life in light of the Gospel.

If you were to stand before the Lord today, would you be considered fit for service?

Or are there areas that require patient, prayerful attention?

This is not a message of condemnation, but of alignment. God’s invitation is not to discourage us, but to lovingly realign every part of our lives with the mission of the Gospel – so that both our words and our witness flow from a pure heart and an integrated life.

Areas worth reflecting on include:

Relationships – with God and with others

Finances

Health

Career and calling

As we take stock of each area and intentionally align them with Kingdom values, we grow in confidence that we are walking worthy of the Lord.

I don’t share this as someone who has everything neatly tied up. There will always be areas in our lives that can be sharpened and surrendered more fully for the sake of the Gospel.

How important it is that we do not place stumbling blocks before those searching for Christ – but instead amplify Him by living lives that are truly fit for service.