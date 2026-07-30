Lifesaving Heart Surgery for Yuxuan

CHINA – Yuxuan dreams of becoming a police officer one day so she can help others. But for much of her young life, this bright little girl struggled just to keep up with other children.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Yuxuan was born with serious heart disease. Although she had surgery as a baby, her heart never fully developed the way it should. As she grew older, her body struggled to get enough oxygen. When she tried to run or dance with other children, she quickly became out of breath and her lips turned purple.
Yuxuan often suffered from high fevers and frequent illness. Doctors could treat her symptoms, but the real problem—her heart—remained unchanged. Eventually, her parents were told she needed lifesaving heart surgery to survive. Her father and mother worked tirelessly and saved everything they could. Still, the cost of surgery was far beyond what they could afford. Like many loving parents, they felt helpless and prayed someone would come to the rescue of their daughter.
Then, the kindness of friends like you made a way. Because of the generosity of compassionate CBN partners, doctors were able to perform lifesaving heart surgery and repair Yuxuan’s heart. After surgery, her blood began flowing properly, and the little girl who once struggled to breathe began to grow stronger every day.
Today, Yuxuan is full of energy and joy. “I can run. I can dance,” she said with a smile. “I can help other children now.” Caring friends like you didn’t just save this child’s life—you gave Yuxuan the chance to grow up healthy and chase her dreams. And there are many more children like her who are still waiting for the same lifesaving heart surgery.
Thank you for making hope—and healing—possible.
Around the world, lives are being transformed through acts of compassion that bring hope in life’s most difficult moments. Yuxuan’s story is just one example of the difference the wider CBN family is making for children and families in need.
By partnering with us, you can help bring that same hope and light to children and families across the UK, Europe, Eurasia, and Australasia through media, prayer, our Bible animation series Superbook, and humanitarian aid where it’s needed most.
Will you join us in making a difference?