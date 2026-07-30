Lifesaving Heart Surgery for Yuxuan

A Childhood Marked by Heart Disease Yuxuan was born with serious heart disease. Although she had surgery as a baby, her heart never fully developed the way it should. As she grew older, her body struggled to get enough oxygen. When she tried to run or dance with other children, she quickly became out of breath and her lips turned purple.

The Urgent Need for Lifesaving Heart Surgery Yuxuan often suffered from high fevers and frequent illness. Doctors could treat her symptoms, but the real problem—her heart—remained unchanged. Eventually, her parents were told she needed lifesaving heart surgery to survive. Her father and mother worked tirelessly and saved everything they could. Still, the cost of surgery was far beyond what they could afford. Like many loving parents, they felt helpless and prayed someone would come to the rescue of their daughter.

Lifesaving Heart Surgery Made Possible Through Compassion Then, the kindness of friends like you made a way. Because of the generosity of compassionate CBN partners, doctors were able to perform lifesaving heart surgery and repair Yuxuan’s heart. After surgery, her blood began flowing properly, and the little girl who once struggled to breathe began to grow stronger every day.

A New Beginning Filled With Hope Today, Yuxuan is full of energy and joy. “I can run. I can dance,” she said with a smile. “I can help other children now.” Caring friends like you didn’t just save this child’s life—you gave Yuxuan the chance to grow up healthy and chase her dreams. And there are many more children like her who are still waiting for the same lifesaving heart surgery. Thank you for making hope—and healing—possible.