Rouel’s Story: Every Giant Falls Before Your Eyes 

“Just like David, my God will fight for me.”

Those were the words 10-year-old Rouel spoke to his mother before a difficult conversation at school after facing bullying.

For Rouel, the story of David and Goliath was no longer just a Bible story. It had become something personal, a reminder that God was with him even in difficult moments.

Growing up in a thriving Christian family in the Netherlands, Rouel has always had a deep hunger for God. From a very young age, he was fascinated by Bible stories and eager to learn more. At just two and a half years old, he told his mother he wanted to become a shepherd, placing a cloth over his head like the shepherds from the time of Jesus. Psalm 23 quickly became his favourite psalm.

As Rouel’s questions about faith continued to grow, his mother searched for children’s content that reflected the hope and values important to their family. Through that search, they discovered Superbook.

For Rouel, Superbook became a source of encouragement and inspiration. One episode especially stayed with him: “A Giant Adventure.”

During a difficult season when his mother was ill, Superbook strengthened Rouel’s hunger for God and helped the Bible come alive before his eyes. Then later, while facing challenges at school, the story of David’s courage gave him strength in his own situation.

Today, Rouel and his family encourage other children and families to watch Superbook both online through social media and locally at events in the Netherlands and on the Caribbean islands. Through this, children are learning more about God in a fun and accessible way.

Thanks to Superbook, Rouel has continued growing in his faith and knowledge of the Bible. His story is a beautiful reminder that children can be courageous in their faith and that God’s Word can speak powerfully into everyday life.

Rouel says it simply:

“Every child should know about Superbook.”

Thank you to our faithful supporters and partners who help make stories like Rouel’s possible. Through Superbook, children across the world are discovering God’s Word and growing in faith from a young age.