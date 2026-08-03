Friends, we are seen and we are known by the One who created us.

Other language for the word ‘familiar’ is to see and know .

He is not surprised by one of them.

All of these little idiosyncrasies and ‘quirks’ that we possess are entirely familiar to our God.

When Breakthrough Feels Delayed

My reason for pointing out this truth is to encourage someone today.

I believe that many of us have at least one situation in our lives where we are wrestling with the Lord for breakthrough. It is the nature of life for all things to not always go our way, and so we pray and we petition and we wrestle with God until we see resolution…don’t we?

You may be struggling with debt and want a breakthrough of provision or strategy to become debt free.

You may be longing for a spouse after years of singleness, eager for that special person in your life.

You may be painfully aware of the suffering of a close friend or relative and want so desperately to see their healing.

Whatever your situation is, please know that God is familiar with the circumstance and the way that you are trying to handle it. He sees it and knows all about it.

Psalm 139 is all about the intimate awareness God has of His people. We cannot ever escape the presence of God. He is in all and through all and sees the end all the way from the beginning.

He is familiar with all of our ways.

Because God is familiar with our ways and our difficult circumstances, what are we to do when we don’t see answers to the prayers we are lifting up to His throne of grace?

I believe strongly that there is purpose in our difficult circumstances and that, because God sees the end from the beginning, He may even be using the issues we face to shape us into the people He created us to be all along.

Does He delight to see us struggle? No.

But God is more concerned with our holiness than our happiness!

He may not orchestrate uncomfortable circumstances, but He can certainly use them to make us more Christlike.