“We Found Exactly What We Were Looking For” 

As parents, few things matter more than helping our children build a lasting foundation of faith. Yet finding resources that are both biblically faithful and engaging enough to capture a child’s attention can be difficult.
For a loving Mother and her nine-year-old daughter, Maria, Superbook has become exactly that.
After discovering Superbook through their church in Portugal, what began as watching Bible stories together soon became part of their everyday lives. As Maria continued exploring Scripture through each episode, the impact soon became visible beyond the screen and into everyday life.
Reflecting on their journey, her mother shared:
“We discovered Superbook through our church, and since then it has become an essential part of our daily life. Maria has already watched all the episodes—some more than once—because each story helps her understand the Bible more clearly.”
The greatest encouragement has been watching biblical truth take root in her daughter’s life.
“Superbook has given us exactly what we were looking for: a clear, engaging, and faithful way to teach biblical principles. We have noticed very positive changes—Maria has become more responsible, more sensitive towards others, and she has begun to apply biblical lessons in her decisions.”
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
“For us, Superbook is not just entertainment; it is a tool that has transformed our family time and strengthened Maria’s faith. We recommend it to every family who desires to teach the Word of God in a living and practical way.”
Maria’s story is a reminder that discipleship often begins in the home. When families are equipped with trustworthy, engaging biblical resources, parents are encouraged, children grow in their understanding of God’s Word, and everyday moments become opportunities to build a lasting faith.
Because of the faithful support of CBN Partners across the globe, more families like Maria’s are discovering resources that help them open God’s Word together and nurture the faith of the new generation.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
This outreach has been made possible by global CBN partners. With the support of friends like you we can reach more children and families with the hope of Jesus through Superbook. Your gift enables us to be the hands and feet of Jesus across the UK, Europe and Eurasia. We invite you to partner with us today, together we are stronger! Find out more about how you can make a difference.