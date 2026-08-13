“We Found Exactly What We Were Looking For” 

As parents, few things matter more than helping our children build a lasting foundation of faith. Yet finding resources that are both biblically faithful and engaging enough to capture a child’s attention can be difficult.

For a loving Mother and her nine-year-old daughter, Maria, Superbook has become exactly that.

After discovering Superbook through their church in Portugal, what began as watching Bible stories together soon became part of their everyday lives. As Maria continued exploring Scripture through each episode, the impact soon became visible beyond the screen and into everyday life.

Reflecting on their journey, her mother shared:

“We discovered Superbook through our church, and since then it has become an essential part of our daily life. Maria has already watched all the episodes—some more than once—because each story helps her understand the Bible more clearly.”

The greatest encouragement has been watching biblical truth take root in her daughter’s life.

“Superbook has given us exactly what we were looking for: a clear, engaging, and faithful way to teach biblical principles. We have noticed very positive changes—Maria has become more responsible, more sensitive towards others, and she has begun to apply biblical lessons in her decisions.”