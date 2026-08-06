Faithful Support – Five Years That Changed Daniel*

Real transformation rarely happens overnight.

More often, it comes through faithful people who continue showing up, week after week, trusting that God is at work, even when the changes are difficult to see.

For 14-year-old Daniel, that journey began five years ago.

Daniel comes from a large family. One of his older sisters, Alina*, was the one who first invited him to a Superbook Club. Recently, she has made a life-changing decision to follow the Lord and helps lead two Superbook Clubs herself. Two of Daniel’s* younger siblings now also attend the club, making it a place that has touched several members of the family.

When Daniel* first arrived at the age of eight, life wasn’t always easy for him, or for those trying to lead him.

He was noisy, highly emotional and often used inappropriate language with other children. If things did not go the way he wanted, he would often cry intensely, and the leaders would find it consistently difficult to keep his attention.

Despite the challenges, they continued to love and welcome him.

Week after week, Daniel* returned.