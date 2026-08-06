Faithful Support – Five Years That Changed Daniel*

Real transformation rarely happens overnight.
More often, it comes through faithful people who continue showing up, week after week, trusting that God is at work, even when the changes are difficult to see.
For 14-year-old Daniel, that journey began five years ago.
Daniel comes from a large family. One of his older sisters, Alina*, was the one who first invited him to a Superbook Club. Recently, she has made a life-changing decision to follow the Lord and helps lead two Superbook Clubs herself. Two of Daniel’s* younger siblings now also attend the club, making it a place that has touched several members of the family.
When Daniel* first arrived at the age of eight, life wasn’t always easy for him, or for those trying to lead him.
He was noisy, highly emotional and often used inappropriate language with other children. If things did not go the way he wanted, he would often cry intensely, and the leaders would find it consistently difficult to keep his attention.
Despite the challenges, they continued to love and welcome him.
Week after week, Daniel* returned.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Today, those who know Daniel* see a very different young man. He has become more emotionally balanced and far gentler in the way he communicates with others. He no longer uses inappropriate language during Superbook Club sessions, and he has become someone others enjoy talking with. Now part of the teen group, even his peers recognise the positive changes they have seen in him.
For the leaders, this transformation is ultimately God’s work.
“We believe that the Lord is doing His work, and what He has begun, He will complete,” says a Superbook Club leader.
Daniel’s* story is a reminder that discipleship is a journey. A child who once struggled to control his emotions has spent five years surrounded by God’s Word, caring mentors and a community of believers who never gave up on him.
Today, that investment is bearing fruit.
Through Superbook Clubs, children across Europe and beyond are discovering that God’s truth has the power to shape lives. Not just for a moment, but for a lifetime to come.
*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the family.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
This outreach has been made possible by global CBN partners. With the support of friends like you we can reach more children and families with the hope of Jesus through Superbook. Your gift enables us to be the hands and feet of Jesus across the UK, Europe and Eurasia. We invite you to partner with us today, together we are stronger! Find out more about how you can make a difference.