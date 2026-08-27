When She Came to Know God

When the project team first met Erica*, she was living in an orphanage.

The volunteers visited the children regularly, leading creative activities, cooking workshops and simply spending time together. Among them was a quiet, guarded girl whose eyes reflected years of hurt and distrust.

That first meeting became the beginning of a relationship that would continue for years.

Erica, now 18, grew up with two sisters. During her childhood, she experienced one painful loss after another. Her grandparents, who had played an important role in her life, passed away. Her parents separated, and later her father, whom she loved deeply despite his struggle with alcohol addiction, also died.

When Erica was just 13 years old, she lost her mother as well.

After her mother’s death, Erica and her sisters remained with their stepfather. During this time, Erica experienced fear, humiliation and cruel treatment. Eventually, social services intervened and removed the children from the home. She was first placed in residential care, where she experienced bullying, and later moved to an orphanage.

Although her circumstances became safer, the pain she carried remained.

“I hate everyone,” she would often say.

Those words reflected years of grief, fear and broken trust.