A Dream That Begins Today 

Selim is only seven years old, but he is already thinking about his future.

“I want to study and become educated so I can get a good job and not have to work as hard as my father,” he says.

Selim is growing up in a Roma family with five brothers and sisters. His father works hard to provide for the family, while his mother devotes her time to caring for the children. Together, they do everything they can to provide the essentials.

Like many Roma families in Ukraine, they face significant challenges. Limited access to education and stable employment often leaves families with few opportunities, and Selim’s family has had to travel in search of temporary work, disrupting the children’s education along the way.

Three years ago, Selim’s older brother brought him to a local Operation Blessing Training Centre. He simply wanted his little brother to spend time in a safe, welcoming place, enjoy a hot, nutritious meal, and be surrounded by children his own age.

When Selim first arrived, he spoke only Romani at home and understood very little Ukrainian. Preparing for school felt almost impossible.