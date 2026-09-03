A Dream That Begins Today 

Selim is only seven years old, but he is already thinking about his future.
“I want to study and become educated so I can get a good job and not have to work as hard as my father,” he says.
Selim is growing up in a Roma family with five brothers and sisters. His father works hard to provide for the family, while his mother devotes her time to caring for the children. Together, they do everything they can to provide the essentials.
Like many Roma families in Ukraine, they face significant challenges. Limited access to education and stable employment often leaves families with few opportunities, and Selim’s family has had to travel in search of temporary work, disrupting the children’s education along the way.
Three years ago, Selim’s older brother brought him to a local Operation Blessing Training Centre. He simply wanted his little brother to spend time in a safe, welcoming place, enjoy a hot, nutritious meal, and be surrounded by children his own age.
When Selim first arrived, he spoke only Romani at home and understood very little Ukrainian. Preparing for school felt almost impossible.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
The Centre helps children build the foundations they need for the future. They learn Ukrainian, reading, writing and basic computer skills, develop healthy daily habits, and receive a nutritious hot meal each day. Selim also enjoys taking part in Superbook lessons, where children explore Bible stories and learn more about God’s love. Through these lessons and the loving care of the staff, they discover the hope found in Him.
Step by step, Selim grew in confidence. He learned Ukrainian, made friends and was able to enrol in the first year of a local state school.
School has not always been easy. Because of the family’s frequent moves in search of work, he sometimes fell behind. Yet Selim never lost his desire to learn. Today he knows the alphabet, is learning to read, and continues working hard to catch up.
The Training Centre was also the first place where Selim heard the Gospel. He now enjoys attending Bible classes, memorising Scripture and taking part in children’s activities.
When the family faces particularly difficult times, they also receive food parcels, along with clothing and shoes whenever needed.
For Selim, education is more than learning to read. It is the beginning of the future he dreams about.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
This outreach has been made possible by global CBN partners.
With the support of friends like you we can reach more children like Selim with the hope of Jesus, bringing relief and help through CBN’s Operation Blessing. Your gift enables us to be the hands and feet of Jesus across the UK, Europe and Eurasia. We invite you to partner with us today, together we are stronger!
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