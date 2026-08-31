The Hidden Years of Jesus: What Waiting Seasons Teach Us

Waiting seasons teach us that God is sovereign.

They remind us that He is in ultimate control and knows what is best for us. Being out of control is not always a comfortable feeling, but the wait is almost always worth it, especially when we review the waiting period in hindsight.

I don’t believe that Jesus’s hidden years were even perceived by Him as ‘waiting’ – I believe that He was simply going about His days and ways, faithfully working as a Carpenter, loving His family and quietly knowing that, when the Father gave Him the ‘ok’, His ministry would begin.

How do you perceive your waiting season?

Do you see it as idle waiting or as valuable preparation and building time?

The lesson for believers is that God’s preparation often happens in obscurity before it happens in visibility.

God values preparation as much as public ministry.

Waiting seasons are often training seasons.

Faithfulness in the ordinary precedes fruitfulness in the extraordinary.

Just because God seems quiet doesn’t mean He is absent.

Many Christians feel frustrated when they’re not seeing progress, opportunities, or answers to prayer. Jesus Himself spent far more years preparing than preaching. If the Son of God embraced a season of hiddenness, perhaps we should not despise our own.

Sometimes God is doing His deepest work in us before He does His greatest work through us.